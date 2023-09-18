Gases and sticks. Police on foot and on horseback beat barely teenage students in white overalls. On September 16, 1976, my mother, Norah Tamaryn, was 17 years old and the president of the student center at the Colegio Nacional de La Plata. She ran before the police, who dispersed them around the gigantic school campus. It was an ambush. She was alone. The meeting point was the sports area. She ran over there. She found a hole in a basement window and stayed still, hiding, for 12 hours.

“I realized that they had given the tip and the army was there. I spent hours hiding in the basement of the Humanities faculty. Do you remember that I showed you the place? ”My mother asks me via chat from Madrid, where she has lived since 1989.

47 years ago, thousands of Argentine students between 12 and 17 years old peacefully protested for the restoration of a discounted ticket for public transportation. The response of the dictatorship -imposed six months earlier- was kidnapping, torture and murder. The repressors named the operation The Night of the Pencils.

On that day and the following days, ten high school students were kidnapped and tortured by police and soldiers. Six of them are still missing. A prelude to the nearly 30,000 who disappeared since the civic-military coup that overthrew Isabel Perón on March 24 of that year.

The torture of the kidnapped people was remembered in a film that bears the name of the operation. Claudio de Acha, María Clara Ciocchini, María Claudia Falcone, Francisco López Muntaner, Daniel A. Racero and Horacio Ungaro never appeared again. Four survived to tell the tale: Gustavo Calotti, Pablo DiazPatricia Miranda and Emilce Moler.

“They took many colleagues. Many lived close to home. Our neighborhood was empty. Many fled to Israel and Patagonia,” recalls Norah, a psychoanalyst from La Plata and at that time a member of the Trotskyist youth.

The Army had intervened in the province of Buenos Aires and taken over the University of La Plata, one of the most important in the country, as well as its secondary schools. The soldiers asked the students for their ID before entering. It was a young city, with university students from all over the country, and public officials from the provincial government.

“I walked in panic”

“I left at dawn, when everything was already quiet. I walked about 15 blocks home in a panic and didn’t come out for a few days. I remember throwing the ballots down the toilet, destroying books that could compromise us. For days our block and those around it had police assault cars,” Norah recalls on the 47th anniversary of that day.

The excuse was the student ticket, but the intention was to identify and kidnap secondary student leaders to eliminate the supposed “subversion”, that is, the student movement organized and directed by all the youth left-wing political parties of the time.

“These attacks are among the bloodiest against the student movement in our country and are understood to be part of the long-term initiative of our ruling classes to banish activism from education,” he writes. in Telam Mariano Millán, specialist in the history of the Argentine student movement.

“Argentina was (probably still is) one of the countries with the most plebeian academic institutions, with traditions of student participation that date back to university reformism since 1918,” adds this sociology professor.

The night of the pencils was led by General Ramón Camps and Commissioner Miguel Etchecolatz, two of the cruelest repressors of the Argentine dictatorship that lasted until 1983. On October 26, 2018, Etchecolatz was sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity such as baby theft, murder and torture. He died in a common prison at the age of 93, publicly repudiated even by his daughter, who changed her last name.

On Saturday night, and when Javier Milei’s far-right attacks the consensus against the dictatorship in Argentina, thousands of students mobilized throughout the country, with La Plata as the epicenter, to vindicate the kidnapped and disappeared young social fighters. The chosen motto was: “Pencils keep writing.”

The trials against soldiers responsible for crimes against humanity, portrayed in the recent film Argentina, 1985, starring Ricardo Darín, continue in Argentina every week. It is one of the few countries in the world that has imprisoned its repressors: Jorge Rafael Videla died in 2013 in the Marcos Paz prison.

It was 1987 and my mother, pregnant with me, was walking through the La Plata bus terminal. She was looking for a bus to Buenos Aires when, in the distance, she saw a familiar face. The man returned her gaze, gestured, and came running toward her. They recognized each other, they hugged each other. They had last seen each other in 1976, when three soldiers took him away after dragging him from the classroom in the middle of class. He was tortured, but managed to escape abroad. Years later he returned to Argentina. His sin was belonging to the Communist Party. “Knowing him alive was wonderful,” Norah recalls. If you read this, mom says you will know how to recognize yourself and sends you a big hug.

