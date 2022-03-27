The 94th Academy Awards are just hours away from kick-off at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In the video that accompanies this news item, the journalist specializing in film from EL PAÍS, Gregorio Belinchón, and the head of Culture at Cadena Ser, Pepa Blanes, analyze the keys to a night that begins with films dog powerby Jane Campion, and CODAby Sian Heder, as the main favorites for the night’s grand prize, for best film.

A total of 2,500 attendees will attend the ceremony, after passing two PCR tests with negative results and also providing a vaccination certificate. The gala will begin at 2.00 (Spanish peninsular time) and can be followed in Spain through Movistar Plus +.

The questions that film experts answer in this video are:

Which movie is the favorite to win the Oscar?

In the long race for the Oscars, alternations take place in the position of favorite and right now not even the experts at EL PAÍS agree on which one can win the long-awaited recognition, the main one of the night in Hollywood.

Which could surprise?

On the night of the Oscars, no one is safe from being recorded with a disappointed face when their name is not announced. Not even going on stage at the Dolby theater is a guarantee of anything, since in the 2017 edition Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land had won the award for best film, when the real winner was moonlit. Will there be someone in 2022 who has to go up to thank an award without having a written speech?

Will there be any injustice on the night of the ceremony?

Losers don’t get as many covers as winners, but every year some injustice occurs and someone who truly deserved it goes home empty-handed. Our experts answer who they think will go home without the glory of the prize.

Will Spain manage to sign a quartet of winners on a historic night?

Spain arrives at the great event of the Film Academy with four nominees. Penélope Cruz, for best actress for her role in Parallel mothers; Javier Bardem, for best actor for his part in Being the Ricardos. Other great figures of the cinema have also made a very intense campaign to win the award, such as the actress Jessica Chastain or the actor Will Smith.

Alberto Mielgo’s short The Windshield Wiper aspires to the category of animated shorts, although it will have tough competition. Just like the composer Alberto Iglesias, who with his work in Pedro Almodóvar’s film, faces his fourth chance to get the most coveted award in cinema. Although as Blanes and Belinchón explain, the rest of the applicants are very renowned figures.

Will it be a fun or boring gala?

It seems that normalcy has once again taken over the ceremony of American cinema, after two long years of pandemic. At the dinner prior to the awards ceremony, photos of the attendees without masks were seen again, enjoying the evening. How will the trio of presenters Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer do presenting the gala?

Should many protest messages be expected?

It will be a night in which the discreet tone that usually reigns in the gala before the claims can be raised. In addition to the tension over the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, there are several protests that the winners can expose, and that the journalists explain in this video analysis.

What should the viewer be aware of on the night of the Oscars?

There is always something that escapes those who are about to sit down to follow the gala on television, so the experts from EL PAÍS highlight some of the moments that can mark the ceremony.