Thousands of people took to the streets of Cartagena on Saturday to enjoy the Night of the Museums, an event that every year, and thanks to the collaboration of more than 200 volunteers, becomes an ‘open day’ in spaces and centers museums in the city, which witnessed a continuous flow of visitors since early afternoon.

The figures, surpassing those of previous editions, reached 42,000 visits, in a total of 50 spaces, 30 of them museums, highlighting the Naval Museum and the Isaac Peral Room as the venues that registered the highest number, 6,317, of which 3,850 correspond to the Isaac Peral Room, where the submarine is located, and 2,467 to the Naval Museum.

Next is the Historical and Military Museum, Artillery Park, with a total of 6,929; the Roman Theater Museum, with 4,520 visits; the National Museum of Underwater Archeology-ARQUA, which reached 4,446 visitors, and the Muram and Aguirre Palace, with 1,578 visits.

On this magical night of culture, it is worth highlighting the opening of the Glass Museum, which with its blowing exhibition attracted 2,315 visitors to the Santa Lucía neighborhood, as well as more than 400 visits to the Church of Santa María la Vieja or ancient cathedral.

For its part, the set of museum spaces of Cartagena Puerto de Culturas reached a total of 8,777 visits, especially highlighting the Museum of the Roman Forum with 2,690 visits; followed by the Civil War Refuge Museum, with a total of 2,160; the Punic Wall, with 984 views; and the Panoramic Elevator, with 808 visitors. 804 visits passed through the Castillo de la Concepción, and the Augusteum and its exhibition ‘Treasures of Egypt’ counted 700 visitors.

The Casa de la Fortuna and the Fort de Navidad, which opened in the morning, given the uniqueness of both spaces, received a total of 631 visits.