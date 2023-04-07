The situation flared up after dozens of rockets were fired, Thursday afternoon, from southern Lebanon at northern Israel, in an incident that Tel Aviv held Hamas responsible for, but the latter has not yet denied or confirmed.

Starting from Gaza

After a series of powerful explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip, on the night of Thursday to Friday, the Israeli army announced that it had launched raids on Hamas sites in the Strip.

The Israeli army said that Hamas bears responsibility for the rocket fire, Thursday afternoon, from southern Lebanon, and the bombing of Gaza came in response.

The Israeli army said it targeted weapons manufacturing sites, a military training site for factions in the central region, and tunnels in Beit Lahiya and Khan Yunis.

Our correspondent mentioned that the Palestinian factions confronted the Israeli planes with surface-to-air missiles.

Our correspondent reported that a number of homes and Al-Durra Children’s Hospital were damaged after Israeli bombing of sites in the east and south of the Strip.

Rocket bursts were fired from the Gaza Strip at the surrounding Israeli settlements, while the Iron Dome intercepted a number of them. Israeli media reported that the Dome intercepted 44 Palestinian rockets, while one landed on the Sderot settlement adjacent to the Gaza border.

The Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip were renewed early Friday morning, and the factions responded with missile barrages at southern Israel.

The army reinforced artillery and infantry forces on the borders of Gaza and Lebanon.

The army has told residents of settlements around the Gaza Strip to stay near shelters until further notice.

South Lebanon

In the predawn hours of Friday, Israel launched raids on southern Lebanon.

Our correspondent reported that the Israeli shelling targeted an area near the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp, which is likely to be the place from which the rockets were launched.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had launched raids on southern Lebanon, stressing that it would not allow Hamas to operate from there, and that the Lebanese state bears responsibility for any fire emanating from its territory.

Developments in Jerusalem and the West Bank

An Israeli soldier was wounded by gunfire north of Jerusalem. The Israeli army said that the soldier’s injury ranged between light and moderate.

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that the Israeli police attacked dozens of worshipers, who tried to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque through Hatta Gate, one of the mosque’s gates, to perform the Fajr prayer.

political developments