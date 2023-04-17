Summer nights in Santa Pola always had a preseason game in the background. We went in and out of the terrace with a glass of Coca-Cola and a sausage sandwich on a plate, trying not to trip over the antenna cable and the TV cart, which we moved to be able to see it from outside while the noise of some A tricked-out Variant machine-gunned the street. That summer, however, a Martian landed from a planet called Eindhoven to modify the emotional genetics of those times of the year. On the night of August 25, 1996, in the 75th minute of the first leg of the Super Cup in Montjuic against Atlético de Madrid, Ronaldo Nazario De Lima broke Delfí Geli’s waist, who discovered in his body the effects of the laws of the electromagnetic. And we didn’t realize it, but while we were dreaming about that meaningless movement and trying to repeat it the next day on the beach, a strange revolution was already going on in the children’s brains.

There was a time when we wanted to run the band, filter the last pass. The rarest of them may have played at home to shoot the offside line with square and bevel while most of us dreamed of emulating fragile poets like Ronaldo, who did something so strange that it didn’t even have a name then. And the Martian continued to defy physics for years. Even after his body said stop. Just this week marked the 23rd anniversary of another night, the one he cried like a child clinging to his right knee, which creaked again on the first day he returned to the courts in Italy. And he cried as much as we did the day his agents, two bandits later hiding in the trunk of a car, took him to Inter when we had only been able to enjoy him for one season.

And perhaps it was the fault of the football PC or the influences of late capitalism. But today fans prefer to be presidents, managers or sports directors. Also the players themselves like Piqué. Or Delfí Geli himself, the man who sighted the moon that night on Montjuic, who is today the president of Girona. And the stadium where that summer dream was built… will be our winter nightmare next season. If you think about it, everything adds up if you know some math.

Numbers rule football. And the children are now playing transfers, dazzled by websites such as transfermarkt, that contribute in real time the market value of the players. The illusion of buying dilutes the illusion of winning. I never managed to understand the soccer PC, among other things because I didn’t even know how to connect my father’s computer. But it must have produced a freak short in a generation. And that the advertising claim was something as unprosaic as the great Michael Robinson.

Video games have been inspiring real leisure for a long time. It is impossible to know where your mechanics come from without having cultivated calluses on your thumb with the crosshead of a control. It also happens in sports. There’s the Kings League, which looks like something out of a Commodore 64. Or the MMA fights, which look more like Street Fighter either Mortal Kombat What about martial arts? And as always, the one who best understood what the future was about was Florentino Pérez, who signed José Ángel Sánchez as governor of the club, until then CEO of Sega, one of the largest video game companies in the world. Now he wants the games to be shorter because there is no one to support them. But if we took away the last ten minutes, that Cesarini area so white, maybe Madrid would have half the Champions League.

In the end all these have four days left. And we journalists will be finished off by artificial intelligence, but the sorcerer’s apprentices of statistics and mathematics will be lost like tears in the rain. The only good thing is that, no matter how much this invention evolves and they dress the Pope as if he were Kanye West, no bastard son of the GPT will be able to rationally explain to us what Ronaldo did to Geli that summer night.

