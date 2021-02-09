Title The night of the iguana is for many people inseparable from the pulse between Richard Burton and Ava Garner, such as the drunken Reverend Shannon in crisis and Maxine, the owner of a little hotel on the Mexican coast, in John Huston’s celebrated 1964 film (without forgetting that in the film Deborah Kerr came out as stiff Hannah and Sue Lyon as a new Lolita, Charlotte, two years after Kubrick’s). But the Tennessee Williams play of the same name on which the film was based is, despite its fame, much more. It is underlined by the director Carlota Subirós who premieres on Thursday 11 (until March 28) in the main hall of the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya (TNC) in Barcelona her staging in Catalan, the first, of the piece. The nit of the iguana, translated by Subirós herself, is a great production, unusual in these times of pandemic and hardship, which has 12 actors and actresses and a truly spectacular set (by Max Glaenzel) that represents the hotel terrace suspended between the sea and the jungle. The director has assembled Williams’ work with an eye on the present and paying attention to aspects of the original text that the film missed or superficially addressed. Furthermore, unlike the film, in sober black and white, the show is, of course, in “strident” color.

“It is an apparently very popular work, but in reality a great unknown,” the TNC director, Xavier Albertí, underlined when presenting the show. “We all know the film, but few of us know the philosophical and theatrical depth of Tennessee Williams’ piece, which talks about castaways from life, about people who reinvent themselves, and has a last act that is a stoic philosophy of overcoming in vein.” For Albertí, at this time, with his emphasis on moving forward, it is a work “more significant, illuminating and necessary than ever”. Not to mention the metaphor of the iguana tied to a pole.

It is the second time that Subirós faces a text by the American playwright at the TNC, where he already mounted eight years ago The rose tattoo -a work that Williams wrote precisely during a stay in Barcelona. The director recalled the first time she saw the film, as a teenager, with her father (the philosopher Pep Subirós) and the strength he transmitted. He stressed that the characters in the play “are people who are very mistreated by life, survivors, in very difficult moments, who put humor, anger or desire in their drive to continue living.” According to Carlota Subirós, these characters “celebrate life and push forward”. That impulse to find a way to live beyond despair and free fall into self-destruction seems to him the fundamental point of a piece that claims “resistance, survival and resilience, despite regrets”.

For the director, the very work of putting together the show “is a celebration in such difficult moments.” In this sense, he has stressed the need to “defend the territory” of the theater and the importance of continuing to fable “. He recalled that the play takes place in the heart of Mexico, in a decadent hotel next to the jungle and the beach that reverberate and throb, a cul de sac in which those castaways of life who do not accept defeat are found. The main ones are Shannon (Joan Carreras), the priest turned into a tour guide, with his spiritual storm, crisis of faith and desire for transcendence; Maxine (Nora Navas), the widow who owns the hotel, with her sexuality and her desires, the painter Hanna (Màrcia Cisteró), with her wisdom, her ascetic effort not to succumb to flesh or defeat, and who is the character “More unknown and to which the theatrical work reveals”; and Nonno (Lluís Soler), his poet grandfather, centenary and dying, obsessed with one last poem. For the director, there is a fifth main character who is the context, the landscape, the Costa Verde hotel, that dark and enigmatic universe that beats beneath the surface.

Subirós has given back presence in his montage to other very secondary or anecdotal characters in the film and has given them “a universe of their own”, the Mexican swimmers (who in the show are innovatively interpreted from clown and dance techniques), and the family of German tourists (the father is a businessman in the arms industry). “The film ignored references to World War II,” he explained. “We return the function to the date of the original work, 1940.” In the piece, the Germans, the Fahrenkopf, who are not precisely the Trapp, celebrate the Nazi bombings and victories. Highlight that a frau Fahrenkopf is embodied by the mezzo-soprano Claudia Schneider, a regular of the remembered Carles Santos. “The play happens while the world is immersed in a scenario that bears parallels with today, when we are waiting to see what happens with the extreme right in the Catalan elections,” he said in reference to Vox. Tourism is another very modern theme present in the work and that Subirós has emphasized.

One hour less, because of the covid

The adaptation has required cutting a lot to leave the performance in two hours (the play usually lasts three) and adapt to the anticovid regulations that require there to be no intermissions. “It has hurt me to leave out some things, but the essence remains.” It is also true that theatrical tempos have changed a lot and in the original there were reiterations that today are not necessary ”.

Carreras and Navas have both pointed out the “obvious” differences with Burton and Ava Garner. “If I had to compare myself with her, I would be very unhappy,” joked the Catalan actress, who recalled that in the Broadway theater the character was played by Bette Davis!