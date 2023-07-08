The wait for fans of “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” and of the horror movie ended, since the film starring Patrick Wilson It was released in all movie theaters in Peru. The tape that has a script by Scott Teems made from a story by the creator of the series: Leigh Whannell. In it, the end of the lambert family, in which josh and dalton They must go deeper than ever the beyond.

Therefore, if you want to wait for the terrifying feature film to reach your favorite streaming platform, here we will tell you from when it could be available.

YOU CAN SEE: When does “Barbie” premiere in Peru in 2023?: official date for theatrical release

Watch the trailer for “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” here

When will “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” premiere on STREAMING?

So far, there is no exact date on which “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” will be available on streaming platforms, so horror movie fans will have to wait approximately 90 days to enjoy it from the comfort of from their homes. In addition, it should be noted that the previous installments of the saga can be found atNetflix, In case they dare to go to the movies and do a marathon before seeing it.

Synopsis for “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door”

Josh and his son Dalton must enter the afterlife. Photo: Sony Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: “I am Betty, the ugly one” returns with a series after more than 20 years: when does the Prime Video remake premiere?

The synopsis tells us that the return of the Lambert family in “The Night of the Demon: The Red Door” is the sequel to the horrifying events of “Insidious 2”, which terrified audiences in 2013. This time, the main characters Josh (Patrick Wilson) and his college-age son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) are determined to break ties with the terrifying presences that have haunted their lives. This commitment pushes them to relive a past they had tried to forget, while the sinister demon behind the red door bides its time.

#quotThe #night #devil #red #doorquot #ONLINE #released