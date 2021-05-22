Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City, the crowned champion, has all the distinguished numbers for this season in the “Premier League”, because it is the most to win, with 26 games, before the last round match against Everton, recording 70.3%, a difference of 6 wins from “United” and Leicester City. The strongest lines of attack, as his players scored 78 goals, at a rate of 2.1 / matches, and he also has the most solid defense lines, after shaking his net 32 ​​times, at a rate of 0.86 / match. As for the goal difference, his numbers appear with a huge difference from the nearest team, Manchester United, Where the average is (+46), while he owns the “devils” (+28). And if Everton’s last confrontation represents the last scene for the Premier League champion, it carries within it a special duel between Guardiola and Ancelotti, in addition to being the last “rehearsal” before the “Bloomons” compete in the Champions League final at the beginning of next week, and “Citizen” succeeded in winning. “Al-Toufiz” scored 3/1 in the first round match, thanks to the two goals in the last half hour, for the scorer and Bernardo Silva at the time. Technically, the best scoring times for both teams are similar, as “City” scored 52.5% of the goals in the first round, compared to 47.5% in the second periods, while the “Blues” scored 57% of them in the first periods, and 43% in the second rounds, noting that « City »scored 31 goals more than his opponent, and the first half hour of the matches seems to be an ideal period for the« Pepe Brigade », during which he scored 34.6% of his total goals. City terrified competitors with its offensive power throughout the season, and revealed its fangs through the right side, who contributed to scoring 45% of the total goals, while the limited strength of the “Altooves” fronts converged with a relative advantage for the left side, which produced 40.4% of the goals, and of course it excels. “Al-Samawi” scored in the scoring rates from inside or outside the penalty area, far behind his opponent, who has the only advantage, which is to score the net through air games and vertical shots, in addition to his advantage by 5 goals over the “champion”, with regard to taking advantage of fixed kicks, especially The corner, which resulted in scoring half the number of his “fixed” goals, but the situation differs greatly when talking about mobile games, which led City to hit the net 67 times, compared to 31 for his opponent in the last round. The organized attack cannot be compared to the “Bloomon” Rapid, including his counterpart at Everton, given the big differences between them.