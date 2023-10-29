The Israeli army has not yet issued a statement regarding these confrontations, but it continues to storm cities in the West Bank, which intensified with the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip, in search of what it calls wanted persons.

The widely circulated Israeli website “Walla” limited itself to talking about the bombing of the home of a young Palestinian who participated in carrying out an operation against Israelis months ago.

The official Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that the Israeli army killed a Palestinian and wounded 11 others in the village of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah.

It reported: “Martyr Yasser Arafat Hospital in the city of Salfit announced the martyrdom of the young man Nasser Abdel Latif Al-Barghouti (30 years old) from Beit Rima as a result of his critical injury by occupation bullets, and 11 were wounded by live bullets.”

One dead person and a house bombing in Nablus

In Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the Askar camp, east of the city, where they killed a young man and wounded 10 others.

Wafa stated, “A young man (25 years old) was martyred from a critical injury to the chest, and 10 others were injured by live bullets during confrontations that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the Askar camp, east of Nablus.”

Local sources said that the dead young man was Naeem Farran.

Palestinian media published video clips showing what they said was the moment a bomb exploded in an Israeli military vehicle.

During the storming of the camp, Israeli forces blew up the house of Hassan Qatnani, whom they had killed last May, after accusing him of participating in a shooting operation in the Jordan Valley that killed 3 female settlers.

The army kills a young man in Tammoun

In the town of Tammoun in Tubas Governorate, in the northern West Bank, the Israeli army killed a young man and wounded 7 others.

“Wafa” said: “Medical sources reported that the young man, Ramah Jalal Bisharat (32 years old), died as a result of a critical bullet wound to the femoral artery. Five young men were also injured by live bullets, in addition to two young men being injured by shrapnel from live bullets (the injuries varied in the chest, back, pelvis, and extremities).” They were taken to the hospital to receive treatment.”

“The occupation forces stormed the town at dawn with about 20 military vehicles accompanied by a bulldozer, and confrontations took place,” according to Wafa.

Demolishing a sit-in tent

In the neighboring city of Jenin, press reports stated that the Israeli army demolished the open sit-in tent in solidarity with Gaza, but the Palestinians there quickly re-erected it after the army withdrew.

Clashes broke out between the two sides and were documented by cameras.

Five Palestinians were injured, ranging from moderate to minor, during the clashes that broke out in the town of Silat al-Harithiya in the governorate.

In Hebron Governorate, the southernmost part of the West Bank, it broke out with Israeli forces storming the village of Tabqa and the town of Bani Naim. The soldiers fired live bullets, wounding a young man in his lower extremities in the village of Tabqa.

Dozens of citizens also suffocated as a result of inhaling gas fired by Israeli forces in Tabqa and Bani Naim.

Palestinian Ministry of Health figures say that the Israeli army has killed 114 Palestinians and wounded 1,900 others in the West Bank since October 7.