The technicians insist on transmitting a message of tranquility and calm, but the population of Granada is having a hard time accepting that message. The latest earthquake in a long series, of magnitude 3, shook the area after one in the afternoon this Wednesday. It is the new chapter, so far, of the succession of tremors that began with a crash at 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday and that startled the inhabitants, around half a million, of the Andalusian city and its metropolitan area. But it was just the beginning of an endless night: that crack was the beginning of a long earthquake of magnitude 4.2 that was repeated eight minutes later with the same force and that ten minutes brought another even greater, of 4.5, which definitely pushed people out into the street. The earthquakes have left a balance of small damages in the Alhambra, the closure of some schools and, above all, a widespread sense of fear.

Up to 40 earthquakes, some more noticeable than others, have accompanied the dream, or rather sleep, of the people of Granada. Many of those who took to the streets returned home after midnight. Some have spent the night in their cars or on the street. Belinda is one of them. He works in a warehouse for organic products and lives in Santa Fe, ten minutes from the capital and the epicenter of the earthquake sequence. He took refuge in his car, parked in his family’s olive grove. It was night there. “We were very scared. During the day, still, but with the darkness and the silence of the night … ugh, that was very bad for us and we decided to go to the field, where we would not be in danger “. To the olive grove he went with his mother and brother, in a car. Two cousins ​​in another car and two uncles in a third vehicle accompanied them. Belinda assures that she knows more people who have done the same as them and she is not sure she will not do it again tonight. Last time, he says, he didn’t sleep a single minute.

Worse luck has been for Mar, 35, who owns the warehouse where Belinda works. “The false ceiling of one of the offices has fallen and we have had to close it.” Fortunately, there has been no personal injury. He was on his way to the street, after the second earthquake, when the third, the strongest, occurred. “We didn’t come home until one in the morning,” he says. Like so many individuals who have suffered damages, she will have to compensate her for the Insurance Compensation Consortium, a public entity in charge of covering extraordinary risks such as earthquakes. “This is not compensated by the insurance of each one,” explains Mar, who is going to document the damage with photos and repair it. The consortium will see the photos when their turn comes and give you an assessment, he says, regardless of what the arrangement cost. At noon on Wednesday, no institution had made a global economic valuation of damages.

In Granada capital lives the artist Belén Mazuecos, who is just over 40 years old. His floor is a seventh in a building in the residential area of ​​Parque Almunia. After the second earthquake he decided to go down to the street, just in case, but his worst feeling had not yet arrived: “The third earthquake, and we were already on the street, was a moment of great panic: The earth moved like if it were to open and the structure of the building next door creaked with a horrible noise, “he says. At that moment, “Pedro [su marido] and I worry a lot because we think that the next one could be over and that a tragedy would happen ”. For this reason, the couple moved away from the buildings: “We got away from people because we were looking for spaces without trees or buildings and avoiding the crowd in case they panicked and ran off in a replica.” His example was followed by numerous people. The esplanade of the city’s Congress Palace, a large space without tall buildings, was filled with people until late at night. As a peculiar sensation, he remembers that of the birds: “In this area there are many and when we went down, after a quarter to eleven at night, there was a commotion and an impressive uproar, almost as if it were daytime.”

The dilemma between covid and earthquake

University professor Alberto Castañeda lives in Cijuela, a small town not far from Santa Fe. Married and with three children, they all went to the streets, “like many in town”, after the earthquakes. “We decided to take the cars out to the street to have freedom of movement in case something happened but, finally, at one o’clock we returned.” Alberto’s dilemma hours after the earthquake is serious. His father lives alone in Santa Fe and is afraid. “He is a risk person and lives alone. I have been watching him all these months respecting the safety distance and wearing a mask ”, he assures. “What do we do now? I would bring it with me, but the children go to class, come and go ”. Their dilemma is posed by many families: they are torn between the pandemic and the earthquakes, whether or not to break the security mechanisms that have been in place for a long time so as not to leave those who fear – many of those consulted – that new earthquakes will arrive alone.

Ana García, 50, lives in a third in the center of Granada. After the first three earthquakes, she decided to go down to the street with two of her children. “The feeling of insecurity in the house made me unbearable and it seemed to me, probably incorrectly, less in the street.” Around 00:30, he returned home, “once a reasonable amount of time had passed … and because it was very cold. But the fear had not been removed ”. This Tuesday he felt the earthquake at home, while doing a videoconference and on the other side he had a Mexican. “For us that’s tickling,” commented this from the other side of the screen.

Damage to the Alhambra

On the other hand, after the night, Wednesday morning was the time to inspect buildings and facilities. The Alhambra, one of the areas that has suffered the most earthquakes in Granada for its eight centuries of history, has been one of the harmed, although with minor damage. The management of the monument has reported two specific anomalies, one in the Torre de las Gallinas, outside the areas that can be visited, whose battlements may have suffered structural damage, and another on the slope of the Chinos, one of the pedestrian accesses to the monument. In which cavities and fissures have appeared parallel to the ground that have forced the road to be closed. Workers of the monumental complex have reported that some citizens went to the Alhambra forest fleeing the night earthquakes, but were warned that this area was not particularly safe due to the possibility of branches falling.

In Santa Fe, Mayor Manuel Gil decided after the earthquakes to close the local schools and leave the students at home this Wednesday until the necessary technical inspection tasks could be carried out to guarantee the safety of the young people. The closure has affected nine centers in the town of all educational levels. It is the only city that has taken this measure.

In the capital, the deputy mayor, César Díaz, explained that the damage to homes so far has been “more aesthetic than structural” and has said that the city activated its seismic plan on Saturday, which is launched from intensity 4 earthquakes in the city or its surrounding area. According to Díaz, the city “is prepared” and has the operational means of fire, rescue and civil protection for these cases “and so that we have peace of mind.” His recommendation is to stay where you are at the time of the earthquake, be it on the street or at home and protect yourself well, explained the head of the city’s fire service.

Despite the noise and the spectacular nature of the situation, of a series of tremors that actually dates back to December although so far they have not been so clearly perceived, both prevention and safety technicians and scientists cautiously insist that It should not go to more, that there is not going to be a great earthquake. As Jesús Galindo Zaldívar, professor of Geodynamics at the University of Granada and vice-director of the Andalusian Institute of Earth Sciences, explained to this newspaper, “it is better to suffer from time to time a series of small earthquakes than to have a great period in which nothing is broken and the energy accumulates inside the Earth, because then it will jump suddenly ”. Galindo attributes this series or seismic swarm to the constant approach of the Eurasian and African plates that releases energy and causes movement in the lower Granada basin. The most relevant studies at this time, according to Galindo Zaldívar, predict movements of less than 6 magnitude, which is not comparable, according to the researchers, to the large earthquakes that shake Chile or Japan from time to time.