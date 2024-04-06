The night of Santiago does not wake up: economy, insecurity and new habits turn off nightlife

Thursday, 11 pm. Natalia and Belén chat animatedly on the terrace of Bar Escondido, a traditional nightclub in a small alley in the heart of the Lastarria neighborhood, in downtown Santiago. The two friends, 39 years old, say that they don't go out much, that they prefer to get together at home and that tonight is an exception: they went to the theater and then decided to stop by for a drink. “I haven't gone out much for a while, since everything is closing very early and the city is a bit dangerous. So, it's not so nice to go out, I don't feel so comfortable,” says Natalia, sitting next to a bucket of champagne. “There is also an economic issue why one prioritizes staying at home. “Everything is very expensive,” adds Belén.

A few tables away, sitting next to the entrance to his establishment, Jaime Oyarzún, owner of the Hookah Troopa bar, says that the neighborhood has changed a lot. “Before it was much more on [animado]. People now arrive later and leave earlier. It influences that central Santiago is today considered one of the most dangerous communes in Chile. The economic stratum also fell. A friend told me the other day that he came to Lastarria for lunch and it was like being at Patronato [barrio tradicional de comercio ambulante en la vecina comuna de Recoleta]”, says.