In Italy they already called her “the night of miracles”. Pau López was the hero of Roma in the fundamental victory at the Ajax stadium, which left the Giallorossi one step away from a historic Europa League semi-final. The goalkeeper, in the worst moment of the team, neutralized a penalty from Tadic and from there began the comeback of his team, who went from a possible 2-0 to a 1-2 that left the tie downhill.

ANDhe Spaniard remained standing until the last moment of the launch, as he had planned with the goalkeeping coach, Marco Savorani, thus hypnotizing the talent of the Dutch. The course of the night changed completely, because the goalkeeper increased his confidence and was once again decisive with a couple of interventions against the attacks of Ajax.

The summary of Pau’s season at Roma.

Sofascore



An outstanding performance that, According to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, it could be decisive for his future. The former Betis, at the beginning of the course, had lost his place in the starting eleven of Fonseca, who preferred Mirante several times. With calm and work, the goalkeeper has regained the confidence of the coach and, apparently, also that of the club. The sports director Tiago Pinto was looking for a new goalkeeper for the next course, But now Roma no longer have that priority, and is focusing on other positions on the field.

Pau López cost 23.5 million euros and is the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of Roma. At 26 years old, he still has a lot of room for improvement and before letting him go, you have to think about it.. Roma got it in Amsterdam, the night that may have changed their season. And on Thursday, in the second leg, it will be time to complete the work.