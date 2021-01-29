After hours of forecasts looking at the sky, fearing a storm that would suspend the event, at 8:30 p.m. this Thursday the brand new cultural attaché and director of the French Institute of Argentina, Lionel Paradisi-Coulouma, inaugurated the classic summer meeting the Night of Ideas and summoned the Ambassador, Claudia Scherer-Effosse, to the stand.

The audience followed the inauguration on the beautiful terrace of the 25 de Mayo Cultural Center (“el Colón de Villa Urquiza”, as the Minister of Culture called it Enrique Avogadro) in hybrid mode, between face-to-face and digital, in streaming on the meeting website.

Much nicer than the average diplomat, Claudia Scherer-Effosse He celebrated being able to remove his mask when going on stage, facing the microphone and an audience of flesh and blood, instead of the usual eye of a computer. The sponsors of the Night of Ideas were present, Hannibal Jozami, from Universidad Tres de Febrero, Daniela gutierrez, from Fundación Medifé, and the magazine Ñ, with its director, Matilde Sanchez.

Scherer-Effosse. The French ambassador was one of the speakers. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

In addition to climate change, one of the themes that this edition of the global event is going through in its Argentine chapter is the irruption of feminism. The ambassador Scherer-Effosse She has credentials of that order, since she has formed an unprecedented front page of women to accompany her in Argentina: Céline Giusti, Charlotte brial and Mélanie Bouchard, among other secretaries.

With online and face-to-face activities until next Sunday, the Night of Ideas will present talks and conferences by more than 70 intellectuals and artists from France and Argentina. The complete schedule, on the website lanochedelasideas.ifargentine.com.ar