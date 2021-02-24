Floyd Mayweather’s record is flawless. Absolutely undefeated in 50 fights, including 27 knockouts. A machine to win fights and money: he was the PPV man, he generated income from that modality for more than 1,500 million dollars and integrated the four best-selling cards in history against Canelo Alvarez, De La Hoya, Pacquiao and McGregor. He was champion in five different divisions: super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight. Anyway.

But there was one night that he had a bad time in the ring, and not precisely because he kissed the canvas or received the protection count. It all happened on September 17, 2011 in the ring of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. In front of Floyd, who is turning 44 this Wednesday, was Víctor Ortíz , and at stake the WBC welterweight world title that, until then, had its opponent.

In the fourth round, and when Mayweather had already won the first three sets on the scorecards unanimously, Ortíz hit Floyd’s mouth with his head, an apparently voluntary action that was warned by the referee, who automatically deducted a point from the referee. champion.

After this, Ortíz lowered his guard and tried to make peace with Floyd. He hugged him, kissed him and left him a meter of distance, which was lethal. Without more gestures, Mayweather hit Ortíz twice on the chin, who collapsed and was unable to get back to his feet for the count of ten. Victory by knockout.

Of course, Floyd’s triumph was overshadowed by the end: most of the MGM audience booed the actions of Money, who acted “treacherously” at the defenseless posture of his rival. But that was not all: after receiving his belt, he starred in one of his biggest tantrums on the ring.

When interviewed by the renowned journalist Larry Merchant, the American could not bear to be questioned by his unfair blows. “You never appreciated me. HBO should fire you because you don’t know anything about boxing. You suck. You suck!” Floyd yelled in the face of the 80-year-old reporter, who only answered a single sentence: “I wish I was 50 years younger to kick your butt …”

A few years after this, the birthday champion is greeted and recognized by the world of sport. From Chino Maidana, who greeted him with a photo on his Instagram profile with the phrase: “Happy birthday”, to different media and journalism personalities.

