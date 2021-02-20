The night of February 23 may be the coldest in the capital since the beginning of 2021. RIA News…

According to the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a temperature drop of minus 27 degrees is expected on that night. Atmospheric pressure will be 20 points higher than normal.

In general, it will gradually get colder in Moscow over the coming holidays. For example, on Sunday afternoon minus 8-10 degrees is expected, but in the future the thermometer may drop to minus 14-16 in Moscow and minus 12-17 in the region. “The coldest day will be February 23, we will be practically in the center of the anticyclone,” Pozdnyakova added.

Also, these days, up to 1-2 cm of snow can fall.

Prior to that, it was reported that due to abnormally low temperatures in the region, an orange level of weather hazard was declared.