In Moscow, the last night became the coldest this winter, reported on the Meteonosti website.

The air temperature in the capital dropped below minus 24 degrees, and in the Moscow region – to minus 30.

By 7:00 the air in the city cooled down to 24.1 degrees below zero. The previous minimum temperature was recorded on January 18, 2021. On this day, the thermometers dropped to -23.6 degrees.

According to the forecast of the Hydrometeorological Center, today partly cloudy and icy conditions are expected in Moscow.

During the day, the air temperature will be 15-17 degrees below zero. On Wednesday night it will get colder to -22 degrees.

In the region during the daytime, minus 14-19 degrees is forecasted, at night – up to 30 frost.