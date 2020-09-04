Mick Jagger, Keith Richards (right) and Charlie Watts (background, drums), at a Rolling Stones concert in the United States in 1975. Michael Putland / Getty Images

Two rock titans together. The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, represented by their leader, Jimmy Page. It was in 1974 and by chance. The Rolling Stones were recording in a studio the sessions of what would later become their work Black and Blue (1976), the first in which guitarist Ron Wood participates. Jimmy Page, who had a friendship with Keith Richards, stopped by the studio and they improvised for hours. Basically classics from blues and pieces of reggae, genre that Richards was (and is) a fan of. From those sessions came the song Scarlet, that now sees the light.

This song is part of the luxury reissue of the Rolling Stones album Goats Head Soup (Goat’s head soup, in the Spanish translation), an album published in 1973 which surely includes his most popular ballad, Angie (which is not dedicated, as many people feed, to David Bowie’s then-partner Angie). The box, which is released on September 4, includes the entire album with the best sound, another album with three unreleased songs and some alternate takes of the pieces of the original work, and a live of the time.

The stonians They have focused on the three never-before-published themes. One of them, Criss Cross, was unveiled a few days ago. It’s a good Rock And Roll house brand, a kind of Brown sugar less. The other is called All the Rage, that has not yet been revealed. And the third is Scarlet, It is named after the daughter Jimmy Page and the French model Charlotte Martin had in 1971, Scarlet Page, now a photographer. “We stayed up all night. It was a great day. I put in the solos of the song when it was already eight o’clock in the morning ”, said Page about the recording Scarlet.

Scarlet it’s a rock with a riff Richards guitar very funk, which is repeated throughout the piece. Page’s guitar bursts in when one minute and 20 seconds have passed (the song is 3 minutes and 44 seconds long) with an incisor alone and then he makes drawings and plucks in the final section. A contained appearance, in favor of the song and little exhibitionist.

It is not the first time that the ideologue of Led Zeppelin and the Stones shares songs. The first was Heart of stone, a song recorded in the sixties although it was never used for the record of the time. It was not until 1975 that the version of Heart of stone with Page’s guitar. Many years later, in 1986, Page included his guitar in the song One Hit (To the Body), single from the Stones album, Dirty Works.