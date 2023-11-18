Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is satisfied with the current performance of his country’s defense industry. Even under wartime conditions, Zelenskyj said in his evening video message on Friday that it would achieve increased production targets, citing a report from the Ministry of Strategic Industries. “And that is important,” he emphasized.

During consultations with his Defense Minister Rustem Umjerov, the implementation of the Ukrainian missile construction program was also discussed. “Everyone sees that its results are becoming more and more far-reaching, pleasant for Ukraine and just as unpleasant for the enemy as necessary.” Currently, Ukraine mainly uses missiles on the battlefield that are supplied by US or European partners.

USA announces industrial conference with Ukraine on arms production

The USA wants to discuss arms production with Ukraine at a conference in December. To this end, the USA is inviting representatives of the US government and Ukraine to a meeting on December 6th and 7th, as the White House announced on Friday. The aim is to explore “possibilities for co-productions and other industrial collaborations in Ukraine”. The conference is part of the US government’s efforts to significantly increase “weapons production in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom and security.”

The United States is considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the fight against Russian invasion. Since the war began at the end of February 2022, the USA, under the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden, has provided or promised billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has been trying to expand its own arms industry in order to free itself from dependence on arms and ammunition supplies from abroad.







New Russian drone attacks reported

The Ukrainian air defense spotted Russian drones again late on Friday evening. A group of Iranian-made unmanned kamikaze aircraft was spotted in the east of the country, while the second group flew over the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

Kiev: Heavy fighting on the left bank of the Dnipro near Kherson

After the surprising advances by Ukrainian troops across the Dnipro near Kherson in the south of Ukraine, heavy fighting in the region continues. As the Ukrainian General Staff announced on Friday, the task of the troops crossing the river was to “carry out diversionary maneuvers, raids and reconnaissance operations”. Among other things, the Russian military’s supply routes and artillery positions were to be scouted out. However, one of the main tasks is to push the Russian troops back as far as possible from the banks of the Dnipro in order to stop the constant Russian attacks on the civilian population across the river.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion with massive Western support for almost 21 months. After successful Ukrainian counterattacks, the Russian army had to withdraw from the northwestern part of the Kherson region behind the Dnipro River over a year ago. Since then, the Dnipro has formed the front line there.







Unicef: Around 1.5 million children in Ukraine need help

The UN children’s fund Unicef ​​is calling for increased help for children in Ukraine. “There is now no child left in the whole of Ukraine who has been spared from this war,” said the managing director of Unicef ​​Germany, Christian Schneider, to the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” (Saturday). He emphasized the need for psychological support for children and young people who were severely affected by the psychological stress of the war. “With all caution, we estimate the number of minors in need of treatment at 1.5 million.”

Putin: Window to Europe remains open

According to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, Russia is keeping the window to Europe open. Even if there is thought about closing the window, this will not happen, Putin said on Friday in St. Petersburg at the International Cultural Forum. “When it blows, you think about closing it (the window) so as not to catch a cold,” Putin was quoted as saying by the state agency Tass. “But we have good weather,” he added. “We are not closing anything, we have no conflict with European society.” Rather, Russia is experiencing “difficult times” with the European elite.

Because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the European Union and a number of Western states have imposed economic sanctions against Russia and its politicians.

That will be important on Saturday

In Ukraine, further heavy fighting is expected around Avdiivka in the east and on the left bank of the Dnipro near Kherson in the south of the country.