AOn the way to Argentina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj made a stopover in the African island state of Cape Verde. After meeting with the country’s prime minister, Zelensky traveled on to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of newly elected Argentine President Javier Milei.

Meanwhile, Russian police arrested a US citizen because of his posts on a social network. In Moscow, the German ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff remembered the victims of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine at a Christmas concert. The Ukrainian parliament voted earlier on Saturday in favor of EU accession negotiations and called on EU states to start negotiations with Kiev.

Meanwhile, Russia launched a new wave of so-called kamikaze drones against Ukraine on Sunday night. Air alerts were sounded in the southern regions of the country.

Zelenskyj on his way to Argentina – stopover in Cape Verde

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Cape Verde’s Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva, thanked the African state for its support in Ukrainian grain exports. Zelensky also, according to government sources, acquainted the prime minister with work on the development of the new grain export corridor and the creation of grain centers in Africa. He also asked the government of the state, located around 500 kilometers west of Senegal, to join his “peace formula” to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

Russian police arrest US citizen over social media posts

Russian police say they have arrested a US citizen in the metropolis of St. Petersburg. According to a police statement on Saturday, the 60-year-old man, who has both Russian and US citizenship, is being investigated for allegedly “rehabilitating Nazism”. Last year he is said to have posted a provocative image on a Russian social network with the orange and black St. George ribbon, which police said “defiled a symbol of Russia’s military glory.” The man faces up to five years in prison or a fine of up to the equivalent of almost 70,000 euros.







The St. George Ribbon, which was banned in several former Soviet republics, became a commemorative symbol in Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin – and increasingly a symbol of loyalty to Putin. His “desecration” has been punishable there since last December.

Ambassador Lambsdorff remembers war victims in Moscow

Germany’s ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also remembered the victims of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine at a large Christmas concert in a church in Moscow. The upcoming festival is an opportunity to commemorate the victims of wars, including those in the Middle East and Ukraine, regardless of nationality or faith, the diplomat told hundreds of guests on Saturday. “We know that war is not inevitable. People, peoples and nations can bring about a peaceful agreement even on difficult issues if the will is there,” said Lambsdorff.

Russia began a war of aggression against neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Relations between Berlin and Moscow have been shattered since the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian parliament votes for EU accession negotiations

The Ukrainian parliament – the Supreme Rada – has called on European states to start EU accession negotiations with Kiev. The governments and parliaments of the EU member states should decide to start negotiations next Friday (December 15th), according to the appeal passed by the majority. Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on the meeting – closed to the public due to martial law – on Saturday in Kiev in his channel on the Telegram news service.







Ukraine received candidate status in 2022. A large majority of EU states now want to decide, among other things, on the official start of accession negotiations at the summit on December 14th and 15th.

What will be important on Sunday

Zelenskyj takes part in the official inauguration of the new Argentine president in Buenos Aires. Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine. The fighting continues to be particularly intense near the city of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region.