The Ukrainian President wants to press ahead with his country’s EU accession at the EU-Ukraine summit. Russia admits to having wrongly conscripted several thousand men for the war. The overview.

IAmid the Russian invasion, which has now been going on for almost a year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to press ahead with his country’s planned EU accession. The government in Kyiv is expecting “news” from an EU-Ukraine summit later this week, said Zelenskyj in his evening video address on Tuesday.

“We expect decisions from our partners in the European Union that (…) correspond to our progress. Progress, which is obviously there – even despite the large-scale war,” said Zelenskyy. He reiterated that reforms are being worked on in Kyiv.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the neighboring country. The war has increased the desire among many Ukrainians to join the EU soon. The country has been a candidate for EU membership since June. Associated with this, however, are conditions, among other things, in the fight against corruption.

Habeck speaks out against fighter jets for Ukraine

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) has spoken out against the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. In the ZDF program “Markus Lanz” on Tuesday evening, Habeck spoke of a “balancing act” between “maximum support” for Ukraine, without Germany itself becoming a party to the war. “And of course it’s not entirely clear where the line goes there.”