Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has thanked Germany, Finland and the Netherlands for the new military aid in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. Germany has delivered the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, 155-caliber artillery shells and other necessary weapons, Zelensky said in his video message distributed in Kiev on Saturday evening. Germany also sent the US Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that well-functioning anti-aircraft defenses were the key to ending the war.

Ukraine also hopes to regain sovereignty over its own airspace through the announced deliveries of F16 fighter jets next year. So far, Russia is superior. The existing anti-aircraft defenses have recently shown their effectiveness in defending against Russian drones and missiles, said Zelensky. Fighter bombers were also shot down. “The ability to shoot down Russian fighter jets is one of the keys to ending this war justly,” he said. “I would like to thank all the partners who are already supporting us and preparing the necessary steps for help in the coming year.”

Zelensky also specifically thanked the Netherlands and Finland, which sent additional aid packages of 100 million euros each. He didn't give any details. The president said that Ukraine had become even stronger in the days before Christmas.

For the first time this year, Ukraine officially introduced December 25th as a Christmas holiday to underline its orientation towards the West. Nevertheless, many Ukrainians still want to celebrate Christmas on January 7th according to the Orthodox calendar of the Eastern Churches.







New sanctions against Russia's supporters

Zelensky also reported that he had signed decrees on new sanctions against Russia's supporters. “Those who work for and support Russian aggression, those who follow the dishonorable path of collaboration with the terrorist state will be held accountable for their actions,” he said. At the same time, Zelensky praised the fact that the USA had sharpened its sanctions potential in the past week.

This would now focus on financial institutions that help Russia circumvent sanctions and work with the country's military-industrial complex. The new sanctions are also aimed at those who help Russia export its important raw material, oil. In his evening video address, however, Zelensky did not address a new fraud scandal that is shaking the Defense Ministry in Kiev.

Defense Ministry official arrested for million-dollar fraud

A senior Defense Ministry official was arrested in Kiev on charges of millions of dollars in ammunition procurement fraud. The man is said to have been involved in embezzling 1.5 billion hryvnias (around 36 million euros) when purchasing artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces, investigators in Kiev said. Defense Minister Olexij Reznikov was also fired this year following corruption scandals in the ministry.







The senior ministry official is said to have signed an unfavorable contract to procure ammunition for the Ukrainian defenders in their fight against the Russian war of aggression. The costs of purchasing from an exporter are said to have been 30 percent higher than purchasing directly from the manufacturer, which also had shorter delivery times. The investigation was ongoing, it said. If convicted, the officer faces up to 15 years in prison.

The armed forces at the front are continually demanding more and faster deliveries of ammunition in order to be able to successfully repel Russian attacks. The country, which has been defending itself against the Russian invasion since February 24, 2022, is dependent on billions in aid from the West. In the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, the authorities reported another massive Russian shelling on Saturday evening. Seven people were injured.

Zelensky has repeatedly announced a rigorous fight against corruption and misappropriation of funds in the state apparatus. Proof of success in this fight is also considered a prerequisite for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. The EU officially decided to start accession negotiations this month. Critics point out that the country is one of the most corrupt states in Europe.

What will be important on Sunday

On the front, especially in the Donetsk area in the east and in the south in the Kherson region, the Russian attackers and the Ukrainian defenders continue to engage in heavy fighting. According to the General Staff in Kiev, the Ukrainian troops want to continue to prevent the capture of the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region.