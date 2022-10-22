AIn view of the massive destruction caused by the combat drones used by Russia in Ukraine, the USA is calling for a UN investigation into allegations that the weapons are of Iranian origin. “The UN must investigate any violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and we must not allow Russia or others to prevent or threaten the UN from carrying out its stated obligations,” US Representative Jeffrey DeLaurentis said at a Security Council meeting in Washington on Friday New York.

Britain, France and Germany had previously sent similar requests by letter to the United Nations. In a video message distributed in Kyiv in the evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Iran of supporting Russian terror against the infrastructure and energy systems in his country by supplying weapons.

Moscow and Tehran deny that these are Iranian drones. However, Russian military experts in the state media also believe that these are Iranian-made drones that Russia is using in Ukraine under the name Geran – in English: geranium. Russia and Iran have long cooperated militarily.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebensia described the US demands at the Security Council meeting as an “outrageous situation”. He again rejected allegations of the use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine and repeated a warning against a corresponding UN investigation. If that were to happen, Russia would have to reconsider its cooperation with the UN. Russia has not yet officially explained where the drones, which have only recently been deployed, came from after the military had long demanded them for the war in Ukraine. Saturday is the 241st day of the war.







Selenskyj hopes for help with reconstruction

President Zelenskyy recently complained that Russia had destroyed 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In his video message, he expressed hope for further help from the West – also at the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine planned in Germany next week. Above all, apartments, energy systems and social facilities would have to be restored. Zelenskyi reported that Russian drone and missile attacks against the country’s civilian infrastructure continued.

At a German-Ukrainian business forum on Monday in Berlin, top representatives from both countries want to talk about the reconstruction of Ukraine. The conference will be opened by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal.

Zelenskyy: Russia is hindering grain exports from Ukraine

In his video message, Zelenskyi also criticized increasing problems with grain exports across the Black Sea, which were agreed with Russia in July. There is an artificial traffic jam of 150 ships because Russia is deliberately preventing their passage. “The enemy is doing everything to slow down our food exports,” the president said. He accused Russia of wanting to create a food crisis and social tensions in the world.