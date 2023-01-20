Mhe international – but especially in the Ukraine – is looking forward to a meeting of the Western Allies in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, this Friday. The focus is on the question of whether Germany agrees to the delivery of battle tanks there. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged the German government to finally support his country, which Russia attacked almost eleven months ago, with the modern Leopard tanks.

The new Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, meanwhile, remained on the rather cautious line before the meeting. From the USA it was said that the delivery of American Abrams main battle tanks is currently not sensible – but Germany is making a “sovereign decision”. On Thursday evening, the US Department of Defense in Washington (local time) announced extensive arms deliveries of up to 2.5 billion US dollars – but no Abrams.

Zelenskyj: “Can you deliver leopards? Then give them here!“

In an ARD interview broadcast on Thursday evening, Selenskyj sharply criticized Germany’s hesitant attitude when it came to possible deliveries of main battle tanks. “You’re grown people. You can talk like that for six months, but people are dying here – every day.” Then he added: “In plain English: Can you deliver leopards or not? Then give them here!“

“It’s not like we attack if someone is worried,” said Zelenskyj. “These leopards will not drive through Russia. We are defending ourselves.” At the same time, with regard to military aid that has already been provided, he emphasized: “We are grateful. I want everyone to hear this: we are grateful to Germany.”







CIA director arrived in Kyiv

Meanwhile, according to a Washington Post report, CIA director William Burns met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The newspaper reported this on Thursday, citing US officials and unspecified informed circles. During the conversation at the end of last week, the head of the US foreign intelligence service informed the Ukrainian head of state about the military operations planned by Russia in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

“Director Burns visited Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian intelligence officials and President Zelenskyy, and reiterated our continued support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression,” an unnamed US official was quoted as saying. Burns had already warned in January last year of a Russian attack on Kiev airport right at the start of the invasion. According to the newspaper, this warning thwarted an important part of the Russian operation against Kyiv.







US pledges more billions in military aid to Ukraine

Shortly before the Ramstein meeting, the US government announced further billions in military aid for Ukraine. The Pentagon published a list of extensive arms deliveries on Thursday evening (local time). The package contains, among other things, 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and, for the first time, 90 Stryker wheeled infantry fighting vehicles – but no Abrams main battle tanks. It is the second largest single package of its kind to date.