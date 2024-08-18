“Once again we are seeing an escalation of threats to nuclear safety at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. He remains “extremely concerned” and calls on all sides to exercise restraint.

Fierce fighting despite all warnings

According to IAEA observers, the area surrounding the power plant was heavily fought over last week. Despite all the appeals for restraint, there are no signs that the fighting is abating, they said. Damage has been reported several times in the vicinity of the power plant in recent days.

“Nuclear power plants are resilient to technical or human failure and also extreme external influences, but they are not built to withstand direct military attacks,” said Grossi. Recently, there was also a fire at a cooling tower at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The nuclear power plant, which Russia has occupied since its invasion that began almost two and a half years ago, is repeatedly the target of attacks and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for this.

Russian Atomic Agency: Worsening situation in Kursk

Russia’s state nuclear agency Rosatom had previously informed Grossi that the situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant was also deteriorating. Rosatom boss Alexei Likhachev invited Grossi in a telephone call to see for himself the situation at the nuclear power plant in the Kursk region and in the town of Kurchatov. According to the report, there are several air raid warnings there every day due to the danger of Ukrainian attacks. According to Russian information, rocket parts were also recently found on the nuclear power plant site.

Rosatom and the Russian Defense Ministry also announced that there were indications that Ukraine was preparing a provocation against the Kursk nuclear power plant. The ministry in Moscow threatened a harsh response should this happen. The sources did not provide any details.

Rosatom stressed that this was not just a threat to the two power plants, but a general risk to the principles of nuclear safety established by the IAEA. It could cause irreparable damage to the reputation of nuclear energy on the planet – one of many accusations that were also directed at Moscow after the occupation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

The IAEA had warned of possible dangers to the nuclear power plant in the Russian region of Kursk in light of the Ukrainian advance on August 6. It is still unclear whether the Ukrainian advance is aimed at the Kursk nuclear power plant. Russia had already increased protection at the nuclear facility, which is located about 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In addition, some of the workers who are building two new reactors there were temporarily withdrawn from the plant.

Selenskyj: Kursk offensive is going according to plan

After a meeting with the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Olexander Syrsky, Zelensky reported on further progress in the Kursk region. “The operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of the Ukrainians is achieving great things. Now we are strengthening our positions,” said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian Air Force had previously reported the destruction of an important road bridge. The structure on the Sejm River in the Glushkovo district lies in ruins – thus destroying an important supply route for the Russian troops. “Ukrainian pilots are carrying out precision strikes against enemy strongholds, against accumulations of technology and against enemy logistics centers and supply routes,” said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

According to Russian military bloggers from the Telegram channel “Rybar”, the bridge was first fired at with the US Himars multiple rocket launcher and then destroyed with a glide bomb. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow criticized the use of weapons from NATO countries on Russian territory.

Zelensky also mentioned that Ukraine is taking more and more Russian prisoners of war in the Kursk area in order to increase the bargaining chip for the next exchange with Russia. The aim is to bring soldiers and civilians home from Russian captivity.