President Zelenskyy thanks Germany and other allies for their military aid. In the flooded areas, the death toll continues to rise. An African delegation meets with Putin to present their peace initiative. The overview.

In the midst of the ongoing counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Western partners for the ongoing military aid. Image: dpa

IAmid the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Western partners for their continued military aid. In his evening video speech on Saturday, Zelenskyi also explicitly mentioned Germany, which had just announced the delivery of 64 more Patriot-type guided missiles for air defense systems to the attacked country.

In the heavily flooded southern Ukrainian region of Cherson, the number of deaths continued to rise a week and a half after the devastating dam destruction. In St. Petersburg, Russia, an African delegation met with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin to present their peace initiative for Ukraine – which was not accompanied by particularly high hopes.

Ambassador Makeiev calls for more weapons

“Germany, thank you (…) for your continued strength in protecting lives from Russian rocket terror,” said Zelenskyy. However, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, had previously pointed out that his country needed more Western support to defend itself against Russia: “Western support is essential for our survival. But it’s not enough: you can imagine, we have two Iris-T systems, a couple of patriots,” Makeiev told the Berliner Zeitung, referring to the two air defense systems.