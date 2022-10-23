TDespite the massive Russian rocket attacks against energy plants in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees his country’s troops advancing on the areas occupied by Moscow. The armed forces are advancing on the front line every day, and the Russians are unable to stop the attacks on the infrastructure, Zelensky said in a video message distributed in Kyiv on Saturday evening. “Ukrainians are united and know very well that Russia has no chance of winning this war.”

Zelenskyj had previously complained about a large number of Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Saturday. No strike by the “Russian terrorists” could stop the country. “Russian propagandists lie when they say that this terror against our infrastructure and people could somehow slow down the active actions of our military.” Zelenskyy announced that sanctions against Kremlin propagandists are being worked out in coordination with the US.

Russia is already retreating on the battlefield and realizes that it is losing. The aggressor is therefore trying to feign military victories by attacking civilians and infrastructure, Zelenky said. The Ukrainian Armed Forces received everything they needed to defend the country every day. It is not yet possible to fend off all Russian attacks. Selenskyj emphasized that this will succeed with the help of the West.

According to Ukrainian information, there were a total of 40 rocket attacks on Saturday, and the Russian side also sent 16 Iranian drones. 20 rockets and 11 combat drones had been shot down, according to Kyiv. Sunday is the 242nd day of the war.

Kyiv warns of catastrophe over Moscow attacks on power plants

In view of the severe damage to the energy infrastructure, Selenskyj once again called on the population to save electricity. According to him, the regions of Khmelnytskyi, Odessa, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk were among the many others affected by the attacks. “The main target of the terrorists is energy,” Zelenskyy said. The stability of supply in the country depends on each city. In some cases, the supply has already been restored.







According to the presidential administration, around 1.5 million customers of the energy supplier Ukrenerho were without electricity in the country. Zelenskyi’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said Russia was trying to push Ukrainians into a new mass flight to Europe. “The only way to stop a humanitarian catastrophe is to quickly deliver anti-aircraft systems and additional missiles,” Podoliak said.

Ukrenerho had previously spoken of the particularly serious damage caused by the Russian attacks in the west of the country. According to the authorities, an energy supply object was hit particularly hard in Lutsk, and the supply failed. Ukrenerho had announced that hundreds of thousands of households were without electricity. It is feared that because of the cold and darkness and the lack of energy, people will get into even greater distress and flee. Zelenskyj once again accused Russia of using “typical terrorist tactics”. “The world can and must stop this terror,” said the head of state.

Russia issued a nationwide air alert on Saturday with new rocket attacks on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow confirmed a large number of attacks. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for almost eight months.