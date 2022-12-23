WOlodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his satisfaction with the results of his visit to Washington and his talks with US President Joe Biden. There the Ukrainian president had been promised a new package of military aid for the defense of his country in the Russian war of aggression, including the long-awaited Patriot anti-aircraft missiles. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees this as just a prolongation of the conflict. The Kremlin chief also indicated a willingness to talk, but without going into the withdrawal from Ukraine demanded by Kyiv as a precondition. Friday is day 303 of the war.

Zelenskyj is pleased with “good results”

“I’m returning from Washington with good results,” Ukraine’s president said in his daily video address on Thursday. The US is planning to send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine as part of a new $1.85 billion military aid package, and new ammunition has also been promised. Zelenskyy emphasized that the Patriot anti-aircraft weapons could now protect the state and the people alike.

Putin: Patriot deliveries prolong conflict in Ukraine

Kremlin chief Putin has criticized the planned US deliveries of Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. “This only means a prolongation of the conflict,” said the 70-year-old on Thursday in Yekaterinburg. At the same time, he described the weapons as old and was optimistic that Russia could overcome the anti-aircraft defenses. Patriot anti-aircraft defenses don’t work as well as Russia’s S-300, Putin said. Russia will “crack” the Patriots.

US Senate approves budget with billions in aid for Ukraine

Shortly before the deadline on Friday, the US Senate approved a draft budget that, among other things, provides for billions in aid for Ukraine. The planned budget is said to have a total volume of 1.7 trillion US dollars (1.6 trillion euros). Aid of 44.9 billion US dollars is planned for Ukraine. Approval by the House of Representatives, the second chamber of Parliament, was considered likely.







Estonia decides on further military aid for Ukraine

Estonia will also continue to provide military aid to Ukraine in the fight against Russia. The government of the Baltic EU and NATO state decided on Thursday to deliver drones, personal protective equipment and winter uniforms to the attacked country. “Ukraine continues to need our help and support to confront Russian aggression,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

Melnyk: Berlin should form a “European tank alliance” for Ukraine

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk has again demanded that the federal government deliver battle tanks and armored personnel carriers for the defense against Russia. He wished that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) “finally reconsidered the restraint, for example, with the Leopard battle tank and the Marder infantry fighting vehicle,” said the former ambassador of Ukraine in Germany to the editorial network Germany (RND). “If the federal government does not want to go it alone with the delivery, then Germany could pursue a leading role on the continent, forge a European tank alliance.”