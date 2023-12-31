RAccording to Ukrainian information, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine again on Sunday night. Four Iranian-made “Shahed” drones targeted the city, a spokesman for the regional public prosecutor’s office said. Buildings in Kharkiv were damaged in the drone attacks, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram online service.

“These are not military facilities, but cafes, residential buildings and offices,” emphasized the mayor. “On the eve of the New Year, the Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not afraid.”

Meanwhile, in Belgorod, Russia, the number of deaths rose to 22, according to authorities. The authorities in the border region reported a major Ukrainian rocket attack on the center of the regional capital on Saturday. This came shortly after Russia, for its part, bombarded Ukraine on Friday night with its heaviest bombings since the start of the war.

Russia has been waging a brutal war of aggression against its neighboring country for more than 22 months.

Attacks on Kharkiv: Several people in hospital

In Kharkiv, among other things, a residential building in the city center was hit, wrote Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram. Several people were taken to hospitals. The victims are said to include two minors and a British journalist. Russia will later be held responsible for such attacks, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address.

The Ukrainian Air Force also announced that the Russian army had again launched combat drones. Air defense was active during the night, including in the Kiev region.

Russian border region Belgorod reports deaths from major attack

Authorities in the Russian border region of Belgorod reported a major Ukrainian attack on the center of the regional capital of the same name on Saturday afternoon. By late evening, the number of deaths had risen to 22, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. There are said to be three children among them. A further 109 people were injured. The information could not initially be independently verified. Mass New Year's events were canceled because of the attack.

There was initially no official reaction from Kiev. The newspaper “Ukrainskaya Pravda”, citing an anonymous Ukrainian intelligence source, wrote that the Ukrainian army had targeted Russian military objects. Civilians were harmed due to “unprofessional actions by the Russian air defense as well as deliberate and planned provocations.”







In the meantime, people in Belgorod were asked to hide in shelters. At the same time, there were complaints from residents that several air raid shelters were apparently cordoned off and therefore inaccessible. According to media reports, this was the heaviest shelling of Belgorod since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago.

Belgorod is located in the border region and is therefore repeatedly affected by fighting. However, the damage and number of victims are generally disproportionate to those in Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

After major Russian attack: number of deaths in Ukraine continues to rise

In Ukraine, the number of deaths continued to rise after the major Russian attack on Friday night. So far, 39 deaths have been registered, Zelenskyj wrote on Telegram in the afternoon. In total, almost 120 towns and villages were damaged by the wave of attacks. The head of state repeated these figures in his evening speech.

In just one night, Russia fired on the neighboring country with almost 160 rockets, cruise missiles and drones of various types. The attack shortly before the New Year was the worst since the beginning of the war.

What will be important on Sunday

In Ukraine, the clean-up work following the devastating Russian attacks last Friday will continue on New Year's Eve. In the Russian border region of Belgorod, celebrations were canceled in many places after Saturday's shelling.