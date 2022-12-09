Nfter his spectacular exchange of prisoners for US basketball player Brittney Griner, Russian arms dealer Viktor But has arrived in his home country. Dubbed the “dealer of death,” the 55-year-old was greeted by his family at Moscow airport, state television reported.

“They woke me up in the middle of the night and told me to pack my things,” But said of his release. He did not receive any precise information. “But I’m here now, that’s the most important thing.” But has been in prison in the United States for more than ten years, having been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his arms deals.

In exchange for Washington’s release of the 55-year-old, Moscow allowed US basketball player Griner to leave the country after months of imprisonment. The athlete was caught with a small amount of vape cartridges and hashish at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport earlier this year and sentenced to nine years in a trial criticized as politically motivated.

In Kyiv, meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to have the Russian leadership put on trial for “mine terror”.

US Republicans criticize deal celebrated by Russia

Despite the huge tensions in the wake of the Ukraine war, Washington and Moscow had agreed on the prisoner exchange. Griner and But were first flown to the United Arab Emirates, where the prisoner exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport.







Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova stressed that President Vladimir Putin personally campaigned for But’s release. The deal is being celebrated in right-wing circles in Russia in particular: “The exchange of Buts is more than advantageous: in 2019 the Russian authorities offered to hand over 15 Americans for his return, the process now took place according to the formula 1 to 1,” wrote the military blog “Rybar”, which is close to the Russian Defense Ministry. In addition, Moscow did not have to release a valuable spy or mercenary, just “an ordinary basketball player”.

The government in Washington justified its actions after criticism from US Republicans, who see the American Paul Whelan, who is still in prison in Russia, as being abandoned. “It wasn’t that we had to choose between Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told CNN. It was about releasing one prisoner rather than no prisoner. The Russians blocked US proposals to release Whelan. The former marine was arrested in Russia in 2018 and convicted of alleged espionage.







Selenskyj complains about the danger from Russian mines

Meanwhile, the armed forces of Russia and the attacked neighboring country continue to wage war on the battlefield in Ukraine. And even where the fighting has ended, deadly danger still lurks in many places. Above all, President Zelenskyj lamented the omnipresent risk posed by Russian mines on Ukrainian territory. “This is the form of Russian terror that we will have to contend with for years to come,” he said in his daily video message. He accused Russia of deliberately leaving the mines as a deadly threat to civilians as well. He is therefore certain that mine terrorism will be one of the charges against Russia after the war, said the head of state.