DThe EU is providing Ukraine with 50 million euros to rebuild and expand its ports damaged by Russian attacks. “Improved port capacity will accelerate the export of food and other goods that Ukraine supplies to global markets,” said a letter from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Over time, our investments should allow Ukraine’s ports to return to pre-war export volumes,” it said on Saturday. On the platform X, formerly Twitter, von der Leyen wrote about the letter published there: “Despite the war, Ukraine continues to feed the world. You can count on the EU in these efforts.” The 50 million pledge coincided with an international summit on food safety in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Zelenskyj on Holodomor Remembrance Day: Genocide remembrance “extremely important”

On the day of commemoration of the deliberately induced famine of 1932 and 1933 (“Holodomor”), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj declared the classification of this Soviet crime as genocide to be “extremely important”. “They wanted to humiliate us, kill us, exterminate us. They have failed,” Zelenskyj said on Saturday in a speech in which he recalled the famine catastrophe under Soviet leader Josef Stalin. Millions of people in Ukraine fell victim to this crime, known as Holodomor (“murder by hunger”).

In a statement on Holodomor Remembrance Day, US President Joe Biden drew a connection between what happened then and the current Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. “Today, Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure is again being targeted – this time by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin as part of his bid for conquest and power,” said a statement distributed by the White House.







Russian anti-aircraft defense: intercepted more than ten Ukrainian drones

According to its own information, Russia’s air defense system fended off more than ten Ukrainian drones on Sunday night. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said a total of eleven drones were destroyed over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions near Ukraine. The drone attack on Kiev was thwarted. The authority did not provide any details. In Tula, one person was slightly injured when rubble fell on a residential building. Another drone was repelled near the city of Podolsk in the southern Moscow region. The information could not be independently verified. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than 21 months. They are defending themselves against this with Western military aid.

55 migrants from Russia arrived in Finland

Despite the closure of almost all border crossings to Russia, 55 migrants from the neighboring country arrived in Finland on Saturday. The majority were young men who crossed the border at Raja-Jooseppi north of the Arctic Circle, the border guard told the broadcaster Yle. The border guards were not surprised by the situation, said the head of the border station, Kimmo Louhelainen. “We are prepared for larger numbers,” he said. In Helsinki on Saturday, around 100 people demonstrated against the closure of the crossings.

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine – including in the south in the Kherson region. As of Saturday evening, the Ukrainian General Staff reported that its own troops continued to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which was largely occupied by Russians. They recently managed to cross there.