DThe residents of a high-rise building in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro are still missing after a Russian missile hit them on Saturday. Rescue workers continued to search for more than 30 people in the rubble of the apartment building, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address on Sunday evening. At the same time he made serious accusations against the silent part of the Russian population.

The death toll in Dnipro continued to rise over the weekend. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke out in favor of delivering more heavy weapons to Ukraine.

At least 30 dead in Dnipro

“We are fighting for every human being,” emphasized Zelenskyj, referring to the people buried in Dnipro. “And the rescue work will continue as long as there is even the slightest chance of saving a life.” According to official figures, the death toll rose to 30, including a child. Another 73 people were injured. “The chance that we will find any more survivors is minimal,” Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov told Reuters.

In his video message, Zelenskyy also addressed the people in the neighboring country in Russian: “I would like to address everyone in Russia who, even now, does not have a few words of condemnation for this terror, although they see and understand everything clearly. Your cowardly silence will only end with those terrorists coming after you too one day.”

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell condemned the actions of the Russian side as “inhumane aggression, with civilians and children as direct targets”. The crimes would not go unpunished. And the EU will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary.







The attack on Dnipro, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, was the most momentous of several attacks on Saturday. The most violent wave of Russian attacks since the turn of the year was once again directed against the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. In addition to Dnipropetrovsk, the region around the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east were also badly affected.

Belarus: “Defensive” air force exercises with Russian units

Russia and Belarus begin joint air force exercises in Belarus today. Minsk explains that the exercises are defensive. Unofficial military surveillance channels on Telegram report that since the beginning of the year, several Russian fighter jets, helicopters and military transport planes have arrived in Belarus – eight fighter jets and four cargo planes on Sunday alone. Reuters could not verify these reports. The First Deputy State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, Pavel Muravejko, writes on Telegram that Ukraine provoked Belarus. However, one reacts cautiously. “We have the necessary forces and means to respond to any manifestation of aggression or a terrorist threat on our territory.”







Ukraine complains about power shortages

Against this background, Ukraine prepared its citizens for increased problems with the electricity supply. The state electricity network operator Ukrenerho announced on Facebook that the already significantly reduced amount of electricity per household in many places had to be further reduced nationwide in order to avoid major bottlenecks. Even emergency shutdowns are not excluded.

NATO boss expects more arms deliveries “in the near future”.

Ahead of new talks in Ramstein on Western military aid to Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg spoke out in favor of delivering more heavy weapons to Ukraine. “The recent commitments for heavy war equipment are important – and I expect more in the near future,” Stoltenberg told the “Handelsblatt”.

Great Britain announced on Saturday that it would make 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks available to Ukraine. When asked whether Germany also had to move now, Stoltenberg said: “We are in a decisive phase of the war. We see fierce fighting. So it’s important that we arm Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win – and survive as an independent nation.”

The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk made the proposal to also deliver German fighter jets to his country. The Bundeswehr has 93 Tornados in its fleet, which will soon be retired and replaced by modern F-35 stealth jets. These tornadoes are old but “still very powerful” fighter jets, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany wrote on Twitter. Melnyk asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Why not deliver these tornadoes to Ukraine?” The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter welcomed the proposal on Twitter.

Dead and injured after explosion in Russian barracks

As a result of a heavy explosion at a barracks in western Russia’s Belgorod region, three soldiers were killed and 16 others injured. Eight other men have been missing since the incident, which took place on Saturday in the region bordering Ukraine, the Russian state news agency Interfax reported, citing rescue services. According to the information, a non-commissioned officer accidentally detonated a hand grenade, after which a fire broke out in the building. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

What will be important on Monday

During a visit to The Hague, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to discuss ways in which Russian President Vladimir Putin can be held accountable for the war of aggression against Ukraine. At the International Criminal Court in the Dutch city, the Greens politician first wants to meet its President Piotr Hofmanski and then Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.