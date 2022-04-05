Dhe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants a full investigation into the crimes against civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities. To this end, they are working with the EU and the International Criminal Court, among others, he said in a video message published on Tuesday night. International outrage over the atrocities in the Kiev suburb of Bucha continues. In view of the massacre, the CSU is demanding more weapons for Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, more than 7,000 reports of Russian war crimes in the region around the capital Kyiv were recorded. Most of the victims were in Borodyanka, said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, according to the Unian agency. “I think we’ll talk about Borodyanka separately.” The Prosecutor General’s Office is working on investigating war crimes in Irpin, Bucha and Worsel.

Russia speaks of a staging without any evidence

The pictures from Bucha, where numerous bodies of residents were found on the streets after the withdrawal of Russian troops, caused horror at the weekend. Ukraine blames Russian troops who occupied the city for the massacre. The government in Moscow denies this. Russia’s UN Ambassador Wassili Nebensja spoke of a “staged provocation”. Russia wants to present evidence to the UN Security Council that its military has not committed atrocities against civilians in Ukraine. According to the US Department of Defense, Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. “I think it’s quite obvious — not just to us, but to the world — that Russian forces are responsible for the atrocities in Bucha,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Zelenskyj assured that those responsible will be held accountable. “The time will come when every Russian will learn the whole truth about which of their fellow citizens[in Ukraine]committed murder. who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the murders,” said the Ukrainian president. He invited journalists from all over the world to look at the destroyed cities. “Let the world see what Russia has done!” Zelenskyy, who visited Bucha on Monday, feared Russian troops are now trying to “cover the tracks of their crimes”.







CSU demands more weapons for Ukraine

CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt called on the federal government to support Ukraine with further arms deliveries. “The pictures from Bucha hit the marrow and bone and show an indescribable breach of civilization in Russia,” Dobrindt told the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. “We now need to further strengthen Ukraine’s defense capability with weapons, protected vehicles and reconnaissance technology with drones, which not only have to be supplied by the Bundeswehr, but also by industry.”

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned against exaggerated expectations of an immediate embargo on energy from Russia. “If you had a complete embargo tomorrow, if that would stop this war, then we would do it immediately,” said the Green politician in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. Such an exit would indeed drive up the price of this war. “But it would not mean that this killing will end tomorrow.” However, a complete phase-out of fossil energy from Russia will not only be prepared, but “massively initiated,” said Baerbock.







Ukraine expects heavy attacks on Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense expects further Russian attacks on the besieged city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops were preparing to take the city, Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksander Motusianyk said, according to Ukrayinska Pravda. Russian troops also received reinforcements in other areas in eastern Ukraine.

Several people were killed and injured in Russian attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, according to Ukrainian sources. The governor of the region, Vitaly Kim, reported 11 dead and 62 injured. During the night air raids were also raised in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk oblasts and in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhia oblasts.

Currently around 600 Russian prisoners of war

Around 600 Russian soldiers are in captivity in Ukraine, as Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, according to the “Ukrajinska Pravda” in the unit program of Ukrainian television. They are looking for ways to reach Ukrainians in Russian POWs through the Red Cross and want to persuade Russia to release them.

The reconstruction of bridges in the Kyiv region destroyed during the war will take about two to three months, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said, according to the Unian agency. The work should therefore begin in the coming days.

That will be important on Tuesday

With a supporters’ conference in Berlin, Foreign Minister Baerbock wants to boost international aid for the Republic of Moldova, which is visited by many Ukrainian war refugees. The supply of the refugees and the increased energy prices should play a role. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy wants to address the members of the United Nations Security Council via video link.