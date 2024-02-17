IIsrael is under increasing pressure to shelve its plans for a ground offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza. US President Joe Biden warned Israel in clear terms on Friday: He firmly believes that there must be “a temporary ceasefire” to free the hostages. Biden said at the White House that he expected “the Israelis will not carry out a massive ground offensive in the meantime.” Israel's army will soon submit a detailed plan for the operation in Rafah to the war cabinet, the Times of Israel reported on Saturday night. UN organizations have received reports that some Palestinians have already left Rafah for the center of Gaza out of fear of Israel's attacks.

Report: Israel's President met Qatar's head of government in Munich

In the war that has been going on for over four months, Israel is preparing for an offensive in the city that borders Egypt. The army is said to be drawing up plans that would involve evacuating hundreds of thousands of civilians who are seeking protection in confined spaces. At the same time, difficult negotiations are underway under high pressure under the leadership of mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the USA regarding a temporary ceasefire. It is intended to ensure that the more than 130 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas are gradually exchanged for Palestinian prisoners. Israel's President Izchak Herzog met secretly with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, as the news site “Axios” reported on Saturday night, citing informed circles. The unusual meeting between the two politicians makes it clear how urgent the situation is.

Biden hopes for a quick hostage deal

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, negotiators are working to ensure that a ceasefire coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10th. Biden said he hoped there would be a quick deal with Hamas to free the hostages. He spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu every day last week, for almost an hour each time. Biden's blunt words showed that Rafah's fate was a potential tipping point in relations between Washington and Jerusalem, the Financial Times reported on Saturday night. US officials, including Biden, have consistently supported Israel since the start of the war, but their tolerance for Netanyahu's actions and the worsening humanitarian crisis “is rapidly waning,” the newspaper wrote.

UN court rejects appeal against Israel's planned Rafah offensive

Meanwhile, the United Nations International Court of Justice rejected an urgent request from South Africa to review the legality of Israel's planned military offensive in Rafah. The dangerous situation in the place full of refugees requires “the immediate and effective implementation of the court's requests,” which it issued at the end of January, the court announced on Friday at its headquarters in The Hague. These requests would apply to the entire Gaza Strip, including Rafah. “It is not necessary to adopt additional measures,” the court stated. Israel's allies such as the USA and Germany firmly advise Israel against large-scale military action in Rafah. The United Nations has warned of a massive humanitarian catastrophe in the event of such an offensive.