WAs the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency UNRWA comes under increasing pressure over the alleged involvement of some of its employees in the Hamas massacre in Israel, a hostage deal between the conflicting parties could be closer. The New York Times reported, citing US government circles, that US negotiators had drawn up a draft based on proposals from Israel and the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, which would be discussed in Paris this Sunday. The deal therefore stipulates that Hamas will release more than 100 hostages and that Israel will stop its military action in the Gaza Strip for around two months.

Meanwhile, Germany and eight other countries announced that they would temporarily stop their payments to the United Nations aid organization in the Gaza Strip. Reason: Twelve of the several thousand UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip are suspected of being involved in the brutal Hamas attack on October 7th last year. The organization immediately fired the suspected employees. An estimated 1,200 people died in the massacre and the terrorists abducted around 240 people to the Gaza Strip.

During a seven-day ceasefire in November, captive Israeli children and women were exchanged for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. But a little more than 130 people are said to still be in the hands of the terrorists – mostly men and soldiers. Now the talks in Paris could bring movement to further negotiations.

Hostage deal: Is an agreement getting closer?

The New York Times reported that CIA intelligence chief William Burns was scheduled to speak to representatives of Israel, Egypt and Qatar in Paris on Sunday. According to the draft, fighting should be paused for 30 days in a first phase. During this time, Hamas should release female, elderly and injured hostages. In parallel, both sides should negotiate a second phase in which Israeli men and soldiers taken hostage would be released for a further 30 days of ceasefire. The negotiators are “cautiously optimistic”. However, it is still unclear how many imprisoned Palestinians Israel will have to release. The hope is that Israel will not resume fighting in the way it is now after a two-month ceasefire.







UNRWA loses important donors

After several countries announced that they would stop payments, the aid agency UNRWA warned of an end to aid in the Gaza Strip. “Our humanitarian operation, on which two million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing,” wrote UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini on the online platform X (formerly Twitter). He said he was shocked that such decisions were made based on the alleged behavior of a few people. “The Palestinians in Gaza did not need additional collective punishment.” According to its own information, the aid organization operates accommodation for more than a million people and provides food and basic medical care. It was founded in 1949 to help Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is active in Jordan, Lebanon and the Palestinian territories.