The night has a plane..and the day is the distances -1-

It is a long journey for this bird who loves the night, and the day the distances, they are journeys that extend their lifespan, more than a hundred capitals, and exceeded two hundred cities, and we make a mistake in counting, and we forget the number, and we break and force the number, and every time we neigh in the face of the wind and the sails: Is there a new country, And a city we do not know, and a blue sea that the eye did not paint in color?

It is a ticket… and a travel bag, and the best thing that is said and indicated to the traveler is always and forever, it is the day of distances, and the fatigue of the foot, it is the night when the night bird unites with tears and grief, and what love leaves in the soul, for a bird that finds the night, and the fatigue of its truth, and when it is wrapped in its cover.

They are a few things out of many, from what I encountered on the edge of life and cities. They are readings, meditations, and many things that are expensive and always carried by the traveler’s bag.. They are true stories in their entirety, adorned with the imagination of a lover of travels and countries, now and then, especially when history has an opinion. Geography has an opinion about it, about what he encountered of similar and different human beings, and the behavior of people he did not know, and he might meet them suddenly, or they passed by chance, or the winds of travel and travel drove them, and they were fellow travelers, long or short.. Some of them were the last wave of farewell. Some of them remained in the head and memory, and some of them I saw in the vicissitudes of time, and some of them I remember as soon as I reach their cities, and they are the first thing I want to see and be assured of, is it still in its place? Did the world swept him away? And some of them kept their messages reaching my cold mail, including: the old flower seller in Paris, who kept wishing he would never see a war again, for he lived it and enough, and that vagrant “clochard” loyal to its streets, and his evening bottle, calms to people and places, the cute Maghreb thief who amazed him The ghutra and the headband, with its French lace, and beautiful, soft fingers that can be applied to your neck, so that she does not climb with her love for the head that you wish you could dig out, just to rest and suffice, how did you ride with a friend of the Turkish police car to catch the official convoy car, and what did the people who gathered in That crowded market, until you almost heard the word: “Two thieves from a strange place”, how I caught happiness in the night of Madrid once, and wished it would last as long, and what Granada did to the soul, and why every time I entered it I felt that endless historical orphan, Sarajevo and its magic And her commandment is to return here whenever you want love, Vienna and its mornings, which resemble the mornings of cities, and then differ, and many things..some of them are remembrances of darkness, and others mean on memory, and bring them the pride of joy, and the smell of rain..and we continue tomorrow in the fatigue of the day of distances. And the night bird sings in other cities between the sea and the land.