Paderno Massacre: Following the interrogation of 17-year-old Riccardo, further details emerged regarding what happened the night before the triple homicide

Investigations continue by investigators into the terrible family massacre committed by the couple’s 17-year-old son, Richarda confessed criminal of the triple homicide committed between the night of August 31st and September 1st in Paderno, in the province of Milan.

family massacre

The victims of the 17-year-old’s murderous rampage are the father, Fabio Chiaronithe mother Daniela Albano and the little one Lorenzothe 12 year old brother. And it is precisely on this latter that the older brother is said to have attacked with particular violence, inflicting on him dozens of stab wounds.

Riccardo’s terrible confession

According to the Evening Courier the confession released by Riccardo is chilling:

“When I had the knife in my hand I started, and from there I decided not to stop because it would have been worse. I don’t remember how many stabs I gave my brother, there were a lot.”

And, in fact, the number of stab wounds inflicted on their family members was really high: 68 in totalOf these, 12 were inflicted on the mother, 17 on the father, and the remaining forty or so were inflicted on the little brother Lorenzo, who was hit in his sleep.

massacre committed by the eldest son

Other statements released by Riccardo would lead one to think of a form of premeditation matured over time:

“I had already thought about doing it, it wasn’t an idea I had last night. I thought that by killing them I could live in a free world, that by detaching myself from my family I could live alone. I wanted to do it the night before, but I wasn’t convinced, I didn’t feel like it”.

The boy’s lawyer, however, puts the brakes on this possible declination and specifies the following:

“He was experiencing a serious malaise and thought of a way to get out of it, but never by killing them. He imagined, instead, running away from home”.

The 17-year-old’s story about the night before the murder

Riccardo retraced with the investigators some details concerning the evening before the murder:

“A very normal evening, my brother and I were in the room with some friends, we were playing PlayStation. Shortly after ten they went to bed”.

At that point, the 17-year-old went down to the kitchen to get the knife and begin the horror.

The interrogation of the 17-year-old who confessed continues

A different version from the one initially released to the Carabinieri, whom he himself called shortly after committing the massacre:

“I watched some TV and went to the bathroom, then I heard my brother screaming. So I went upstairs and saw my father standing but leaning forward towards my brother’s bed, my mother on the floor. I took the knife and hit him, he turned and tried to fight back, I started hitting him again even when he was on the floor. Dad killed mom and brother and I killed him”.