5-year-old girl thrown from the balcony by her dad, the story of a neighbor who intervened to help her: something had already happened the night before

The whole community of Conto Caomaggiore is now shocked by the sad story of the 5 year old girl thrown from the balcony by her father. The neighbor who helped her, however, explained that he had noticed her strange behavior since the previous evening.

Interviewed by the local newspaper The Gazzettino, this gentleman explained that the father of the family had to be stopped first. He showed signs of imbalance several hours before the incident. The man stated:

He had been screaming like a madman since the night before and I had heard it. I've lived here for two years and I had never seen him behave like this, but I told myself that if I heard from him again I would intervene immediately. Whoever lives downstairs should have intervened sooner. In the morning she had locked the child out of the balcony and was shouting insults at her ex-partner. I looked out to see what was happening, when I saw the scene I rushed out of the house to go and help.

As I was going down the stairs, that man came out of the house and threw his daughter downstairs. Only then did everyone come out.

The conditions of the 5-year-old girl thrown from the balcony and the neighbor's story

The father was separating by his wife for a short time, but until that day he never showed serious signs of imbalance. Moreover, their relationships seemed to be enough normal.

The little girl was spending the Christmas holiday with her father and would eventually return home to her mother. But until the unthinkable happened. Luckily despite what she experienced, her condition now turns out to be good. In concluding the interview the neighbor said: