Hassoumi Massoudou, the 65-year-old foreign minister of Niger, has served as interim head of government since a military junta carried out a coup on July 26. That day, President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the hands of some coup plotters, who are demanding the withdrawal from the country of the French ambassador and the 1,500 French soldiers who supported the legitimate government in its fight against the jihadists. The European Union is advancing on a proposal to apply sanctions to the military junta, but for now it is not contemplating supporting a military intervention. The European authorities consider the coup in Niger – and also the one in Gabon – to be an African problem that requires African solutions. For this reason, the EU has chosen to follow in the footsteps of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This organization, made up of 15 countries and founded in 1975, currently manages diplomatic channels, without ruling out military intervention.

Massoudou, who understands some Spanish since he studied it as a third language at school, has attended this Thursday as a guest at the informal meeting of European foreign ministers that is being held in Toledo, under the rotating presidency of Spain in the EU.

Ask. What effect could the sanctions on the coup plotters being studied by the EU have on the military junta?

Answer. It is about putting pressure on the military junta. Because he was the head of the presidential guard, who had to guarantee the safety of the president [el general Omar Tchiani], who took him hostage. From that moment on, Cedeao decided to adopt economic sanctions. And she called on our partners, in particular the EU, to support her and lobby her too. The ECOWAS heads of state have seen how four coups have taken place in just two years [en países pertenecientes a la organización] and they said enough is enough.

President Bazoum and his family are kidnapped at their home. Their electricity has been cut off. But he won’t quit

Q. In what state of health is the president? Does he remain firm in his decision not to resign?

R.. I am in contact with him and his state of health is acceptable, although he is kidnapped in his own house, along with his wife and his son, and their electricity has been cut off. There is no refrigerator to store food and it is quite hot. In Niger it is now more than 40 degrees. There are a lot of mosquitoes and they have trouble sleeping. They have all passed malaria because of the mosquitoes. His living conditions are quite harsh, but he is in good spirits, he is resisting and fighting.

Q. Do you intend to resign?

R. Absolutely. There is no reason for it to do so. There has been no political crisis or social crisis. Regarding the fight against terrorism, our country is the one that is doing the best in the region. We have contained Boko Haram to the east, around Lake Chad. We have also contained terrorists in Mali and Burkina Faso. Niger is a pole of stability and success in the fight against terrorism. So there is no reason for this coup to occur. That is why we describe it as a coup of personal convenience by the head of the presidential guard. It was simply an act of villainy.

Q. Is there a possibility of finding an agreement with the coup plotters?

R. The economic sanctions of Cedeao will be accompanied by a military intervention if the coup leaders do not renounce their actions. Therefore, they have to relinquish power and rehabilitate President Bazoum in his role. From that moment everything is negotiable. The conditions of departure from him may be negotiated. But there will be no solution without the return of Bazoum to the presidency of the Republic. The only commitment that there is with the coup plotters is that they leave.

Wagner’s Russian mercenaries spread anti-French sentiment via social media

P. To what do you attribute the anti-French sentiment in Niger?

R. These years a new phenomenon has taken place in Africa. This is Wagner, an organization of mercenaries at the service of Russian diplomacy. In addition to their military aspect, they have above all a large disinformation machine focused on criticizing France. Their message has reached the big African cities, where they stir up France’s colonial past. But it has not penetrated among the great masses of the population, but among the unemployed youth who live in the cities, are idle and susceptible to any type of discourse. Using the former colonial power as a scapegoat will not work for long. Because France is our first economic partner and our main partner in the fight against terrorism. That is why we are successful. We have a smart relationship with France and the United States. Meanwhile, Russia has nothing to offer. She only has a military dictatorship that fights every democratic model. The Russian-backed regimes of military dictatorships are failing on all fronts, including the military.

Q. How does this message reach the youth of the cities?

R. By social networks. Without them this would not exist.

Q. What is your opinion of ECOWAS’s doubts, including those of Nigeria, regarding a possible military intervention in Niger?

R. ECOWAS is determined to carry out the military intervention. Until now it has leaned towards the diplomatic route, which is normal. But if all negotiations fail, ECOWAS can only offer a military decision. It was all ECOWAS heads of state, including Nigeria, who decided on this resolution. Nigeria holds the presidency of ECOWAS and is committed like the rest. Now it is a matter of time. The intervention is getting underway and the only way to avoid it is for the coup leaders of the junta to leave.

Q. The coup junta accuses Cedeao of being an organization in the pay of France.

R. Do you honestly believe that Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, which are not former French colonies, are being influenced by France? Is it reasonable? That is precisely what this galaxy around Wagner says. That is the campaign against France. And the France of today has nothing to do with the France of before, which has not existed for a long time. To think that Nigeria or Ghana will be run by the French does not make any sense. In a way, it’s racist.

Q. What is the reason for the hit? She mentioned personal interest earlier.

R. Yes. It’s just that. [El jefe de la guardia personal] He rose up because he believed that he was going to be relieved, because he had not been appointed by President Bazoum, but by his predecessor. Secondly, he lives poorly and there is a question of money, that’s what has leaked. But we did not see real reasons, he has surprised us. Elsewhere there are social movements, political conflicts, electoral crises. But President Bazoum was elected two years ago without any problems.

We are the last stronghold [contra la migración irregular]. That is why this coup should also worry Europe

Q. If the coup succeeds, will the military junta allow Wagner’s mercenaries to enter Niger?

R. I think that’s the way they would go. The most serious thing is that if the coup is consolidated, which seems very improbable to me, it is that the fight against terrorism would be abandoned. The terrorists will advance because our entire strategy will be thwarted. Secondly, they are weakening national cohesion and that would lead to the disintegration of the country as a whole, particularly the north. And there we would have a development of all criminal activities, especially migrant smuggling. Because today, what is it that reduces this traffic to Europe? There are two States that resist: Niger and Algeria. Niger borders Libya, Chad, and Sudan. We are the last stronghold [contra la migración irregular]. And, obviously, that is why this coup should also worry Europe.

Q. Is the Sahel becoming a second stage, after Ukraine, of the confrontation between the West and Russia?

R.. Don’t know. But I do know that the generation of the various coups is a fundamentally anti-democratic generation, detesting Western values. And they have found in Russia the offer to secure their power through mercenaries. And we cannot accept that our country and this region fall and give up democracy, give up freedom, that our people are taken hostage.

Q. What do you think will happen in the next few days?

R.. I believe that in the coming days military pressure will continue to be exerted on the junta. And I think the only solution they have to avoid military intervention is to leave.

Q. And will they go?

R. If they don’t leave, they will leave by force.

Q. To what do you attribute that in the last four years there have been up to 10 successful coups in Africa?

R.. there is a new phenomenon [en referencia a Wagner]. There is also an economic question. And security. In Mali, the democratic government could not cope with the partition of the country in the north. Islamist movements took advantage of the security vacuum. This in turn provoked political and social protests. But in Niger it has been completely different, because we have managed security on the borders with Chad and Mali very well. We are a democracy with alternation in power. Niger is the counterexample that prevents having a single model. Mali’s and Burkina’s military regimes have not been as successful in fighting terrorism as Niger’s democracy. So this poses problems for these regimes and their gatekeepers, like Wagner. They do not want a democratic model that is more successful than the authoritarian model. And this man who took the president hostage looked for an ideological suit to wear, something that was not his own personal convenience. When he took the president hostage, the suit was there, mass-produced and ready to wear: it was anti-French speech and all the Wagner rhetoric.

P. Do all those blows have a common element?

R.. Yes, the new phenomenon has been Wagner. They have offered a mass-produced ideological suit for a large number of people to wear.

P. What do you think about the position of the United States, which has not yet called the removal of President Bazoum a military coup?

R. They did not call it a coup because, in their opinion, that would mean removing the Executive from power. It’s just a matter of your legal mechanisms. They believe that the coup did not take place and that the legal and legitimate president continues to be Bazoum. In addition, they condemn what happened and support the decisions of ECOWAS, so they are in the same line as the entire international community.

Q. Where were you on the day of the coup, July 26?

R.. In Niger, in Niamey, I found out very early in the morning. The first day I was discussing with the chief of the General Staff so that he would negotiate and ask the head of the presidential guard to stop the coup. When I saw that he was determined to stay I had to go into hiding and realized that external action had to be taken quickly to put an end to this adventure. I went to Nigeria to attend the ECOWAS summit on August 3-4, where the sanctions regime was approved. Since then I have been in Nigeria and I follow everything that happens in ECOWAS.

