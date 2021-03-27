The world of national team football tends to show us situations of great contrasts. When the larger federations face each other with those of less relevance, we see it more clearly. This time it was not on the field of play, but by the chosen means of transport.

The penultimate match of the qualifying phase for the African Cup between Benin and Nigeria had a curious anecdote in the previous one. With players of the stature of Victor Osimhem in Nigeria, for whom Napoli paid the most expensive transfer for an African player this summer (€ 75M), a situation was very different from the luxuries to which elite players are accustomed .

The ‘Super Eagles’ team traveled 88 kilometers from Lagos by boat through the Gulf of Guinea to be the fastest route to play the match.

The decisive duel was decided with a goal in the last minute from Nigeria, who with a match to go is already classified for the next round.