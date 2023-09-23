These figures, including former government Prime Minister Ohoumoudou Mahamadou, are “considered fugitives” and are wanted for their alleged “involvement” in “a case of treason and conspiracy aimed at undermining the security and authority of the state” following “the regime change events of July 26,” according to the document issued by Research Unit of the Nigerian National Gendarmerie.

The wanted list includes former Foreign Minister Hasoumi Messaoudou, Nigerien Ambassador to France Aisha Bulama, former Energy Minister Ibrahim Yacoub, former Trade Minister Alakash Alhada, former Industry Minister Qoroza Mqazi Salamo, and former State Minister Risa Ag Bola.

The list also includes officials from the presidential office, advisors, and two generals, one of whom is Muhammadu Abu Turka (the High Commission for the Consolidation of Peace).

Some of these figures were outside Niger during the coup, while others were able to leave the country afterward.

Last week, the Nigerian Foreign Ministry canceled more than 990 diplomatic passports, especially passports of wanted individuals or passports belonging to former representatives and heads of institutions.

In addition, local media reported that a number of figures from the regime of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum were imprisoned in various prisons in the country, including former Oil Minister Sani Mahamadou Issoufou, the son of former President Issoufou Mahamadou (2011-2021).

The military authorities did not confirm these arrests.