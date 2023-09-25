He went to the Nicolis Museum the “VI Competition of Elegance for Meano vintage cars” Award, awarded on Sunday 24 September. It was actually a double recognition that the museum obtained at the event organized by the Rotary Club of Brescia and included in the series of events “Wheels in history 2023” promoted by ACI Storico with the collaboration of the Mille Miglia Museum. She therefore went to the historic Villa Feltrinelli Silvia Nicolisawarded for its commitment to transmitting culture and the value of tradition.

Promotion and valorisation

“I am happy for these important recognitions which reward us for the work done to date – he has declared – Being always present on the national territory is one propulsive thrust to spread motoring culture throughout the world”. The award was presented to her by the committee led by Rosa di Natale, President of the Brescia Meano delle Terre Basse Rotary Club, and Marialaura Luraghi, granddaughter of Giuseppe Luraghi, counted among the famous Alfa Romeo presidents: the motivation is linked “to the valuable activity carried out by the museum in promotion and valorisation of the Italian automotive heritage in the worldwhich constitutes the founding value and mission of the Museum”.

The prize

The contribution of the designer Paolo Martin was decisive in the creation of the award, who created a sketch of his contemporary reinterpretation of the project P33 Roadster: the work was created by hand and was digitally placed in negative, as well as autographed specifically for this occasion in a unique specimen intended for the Nicolis Museum.

Zanussi 1100 Sport

Before the awards ceremony there was also space for a vintage car rally, which saw Silvia Nicolis herself driving the Zanussi 1100 Sport of 1952 along the Brescia area and the Mille Miglia Museum until reaching Villa Feltrinelli, where the lottery draw combined with the competition took place with a historic Fiat 500 FL up for grabs: further recognitionthe second therefore, was attributed precisely to the Zanussi in question due to its uniqueness.