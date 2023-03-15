Madrid.- The name of Clara Chia is undoubtedly one of the most renowned on social networks and the media for several months for being the alleged third in discord in the relationship they had Shakira and Gerard Piqué for more than a decade.

Shakira has been in the eye of the show since it was announced that separated from the former Spanish soccer player because of an apparent infidelity with a 23-year-old student, who today is Piqué’s current partner.

There have been several scandals that have been unleashed since the breakup between the superstar and the former Barcelona player, but recently it began to circulate that Clara Chía can’t stand Shakira And because of that gave him a nickname.

Apparently, the public relations student created a very derogatory nickname to refer to the interpreter of ‘Loba’ when she is with Gerard Piqué’s group of friends.

Everyone knows that Piqué and Shakira did not end their love story on the best terms, because according to the information issued by numerous media, the 36-year-old Catalan would have cheated on the singer on more than one occasion and not only with Clara.

However, it seems that Clara does not like the Colombian artist one bit and therefore only refers to her as ‘Gerard’s ex‘ in front of the entrepreneur’s inner circle as a kind of offense or mockery To her.

This revelation has caused Shakira’s fans to explode against Piqué’s partner.

Despite the fact that Clara is already fed up with the harassment she constantly suffers from the press, she continues to cause the media to talk about her, and she will surely continue like this for a long time for having messed with a woman of Shakira’s stature.

It seems that Clara Chía tries not to let anyone know that the hints that the singer has thrown at her repeatedly in her music affect her, and even Piqué had not commented on it.

On the other hand, the barranquillera could finally move to the United States together with her children after all the commotion that haunts her in Barcelona, ​​so she can start her new life away from all those who harmed her.

However, something that keeps users concerned is that the move could also be due to the poor health of the artist’s father, William Mebarak, who will presumably undergo surgery in the city of Miami.