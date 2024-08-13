Der Mann ist der erste der vier Angeklagten, der am Dienstagmorgen den Saal betritt, im Gerichtsverfahren um den in Südafrika vermissten Nick Frischke. Von dem damals 23 Jahre alten Touristen aus Brandenburg fehlt jede Spur, seit er am 15. Februar 2023 zu einer Wanderung auf den Tafelberg in Kapstadt aufgebrochen war und nie mehr in sein Gästehaus zurückkehrte. Was sich an dem Tag abspielte, soll sich in dem Verfahren herausstellen, das in dieser Woche fortgesetzt wird.

Vor dem Gerichtssaal stehen am Dienstag schwer bewaffnete Polizisten. Auf den Besucherrängen des Saals haben Dutzende Zuschauer Platz genommen, viele dürften aus Hangberg stammen, einem ärm­lichen, von Kriminalität geplagten Teil des Kapstädter Vororts Hout Bay, in dem Frischke die Wanderung auf den Tafelberg auf einer wenig frequentierten Route ­be­gonnen hatte.

Für eine Mordanklage fehlen die Beweise

Die Angeklagten haben Medienberichten zufolge zugegeben, Frischkes Rucksack, sein Handy und andere Gegenstände geraubt zu haben. Doch sie bestreiten, ihn getötet oder mit seinem Verschwinden ­etwas zu tun zu haben. Die Staatsanwaltschaft hat sie wegen zahlreicher Straf­tatbestände angeklagt, unter anderem wegen Raubes mit erschwerenden Umständen, Hausfriedensbruchs, illegalen Besit­zes von Schusswaffen und Munition. Eine Mordanklage hat die Staatsanwaltschaft bisher aus Mangel an stichhaltigen Be­weisen nicht eingereicht. Gegen einen fünften festgenommenen Mann wurde die Anklage fallengelassen.

Nick Frischke in an undated photo provided by the family dpa

But after the delayed start of the trial on Tuesday, it is already clear that the proceedings are proving difficult. According to media reports, there are indications that the defendants are members of a notorious prison gang. These “prison gangs” divide new inmates into subgroups depending on the type of crime they have committed, which have their own code of conduct. Their members can be identified by their tattoos. The four who are now on trial are said to belong to the “28” gang, whose members have been convicted of sexual crimes.

Defense attorney withdraws due to “ethical conflict”

The young man with the shackles has since been sentenced to five years in prison for carrying out an arson attack between February 15, 2023 and his arrest. It is unclear whether there is a connection between the attack and the attack on Frischke. According to a report in the newspaper “The Sowetan”, one of the other three was on parole at the time of the crime after being sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder in 2018. Part of the sentence was suspended for five years.