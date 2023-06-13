The nicest driving EV is also the fastest charging. Sounds like a win-win situation.

A new Tuesday, a new car brand. It’s almost news if a new sports car brand isn’t launched. Or better yet, it’s news if they can survive for a few years.

That may also be the first thought that goes through your mind when you hear the name Nyobolt EV. We’ve never heard of that, so it can’t be anything, right? Well, not quite true in this case. The Nyobolt EV is a project by Nyobolt, Julian Thomson and Callum Design.

Julian Thomson

The car itself is basically a Lotus Elise. The device uses Lotus’ 111 chassis, but here it is slightly longer and wider than the original. Julian Thomson designed the car. Now you can say that the Nyobolt EV is a copy, but that is allowed in this case.

Julian Thomson was also the designer of the original. Incidentally, Thomson did not do it alone, Callum Design by Ian Callum also helped. Those are not the least names.

The car is not Nyobolt’s way of making money. No, it’s about the battery technology. Nyobolt has developed a new type of lithium-ion battery. The biggest USP of this is that loading is a lot faster.

Charging from almost empty to almost full takes only 6 minutes. There are Dodge Ram owners who are longer at the LPG pump. Admittedly, it is not the largest battery: 35 kWh. But you don’t want a 100 kWh battery in a small, light car either. That ruins the whole experience.

Fully charged in 6 minutes

The range is not extremely large. According to Nyobolt you can go 250 kilometers on a full battery. But that is of course also the consideration when developing an EV. And it is not surprising that Mercedes applies a large battery to the EQS. After all, that is a touring car that is perfectly suited for long distances. The Nyobolt EV is of course intended for maximum fun.

But if loading is that fast, there will probably be more consumers who have ears in less range in combination with faster loading times. If you have to charge for 5 to 10 minutes, that’s not very different from refueling. The disadvantage of fast chargers is that the batteries degrade extra quickly. According to Nyobolt, they have tackled that problem.

Weight nicest steering EV

The weight of the car is around 1,250 kg, but they are still trying to get that down. There is no mention of the motor, except that it is electric and drives the rear wheels. Now it doesn’t matter much. The original Lotus Elise had a 1.8 K-Series engine from a Rover 618i under the hood.

The battery technology will go into production at the end of this year. The car itself is really a concept and mainly serves as a showcase for the battery technology.

But who knows, Callum Design specializes in making small series cars, so if we all send a lot of emails to Nyobolt now, they might want to build a few.

Read more? These 21 cars are all on the same Elise platform!

This article Most fun steering EV of 2023 loads in 6 minutes appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#nicest #driving #charges #minutes