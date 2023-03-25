New things that look like old things are fun, as this new old Citroën Type H proves on Marktplaats.

Retro design can work fine. For example, as a new sports car, the new Nissan Z has just enough hat ticks to the original Datsun Z that it is recognizable. And what about the Alpine A110? It can work, you have to do it right.

Type H retro bus

The Type H Neo from Caselani is on the edge. The idea is very nice: bringing the corrugated bus (Citroën Type H/HY) back to the present. The Italian company does this by means of a body kit for the Citroën bus of today, the Jumper. Of course, the ribs return, but also the gigantic front grille, round headlights and rear lights, tires with white walls and a two-tone color scheme.

The disadvantage of such a new corrugated bus is that the simpleness of a Type H does not really come across. It’s mostly a show thing. They are expensive, replacing parts is going to be difficult and as a tool you are afraid that you will damage things: not what you want from a company car. There are few purposes that justify the value of a Caselani Type H, unless of course you just enjoy having a new corrugated bus.

Type H Neo on Marktplaats

In the latter case there is good news, because one of the three Caselani corrugated buses brought to the Netherlands is for sale! It is a blue copy with a white roof and white bumpers. It is a slightly extended Jumper with a low roof, which makes it less suitable as a basis for a food truck. It is then again extremely suitable as a work bus, so there must be a purpose for it.

Inside, the Jumper genes are a little easier to see, but you do get accents in the exterior color and red leather seats with a diamond pattern. Again too beautiful to really get dirty, but it is fun.

To buy

This 2018 Caselani Type H Neo can be yours! It has only driven 982 km so it is still like new. Unfortunately, that also means that the price is like new. The seller wants 46,950 euros for it. That’s an expensive Citroen bus. You can show interest the ad on Marktplaats.

