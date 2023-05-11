The nice gesture of the Millionaires squad with a fan who will have his euthanasia

Miguel Ángel is a follower of Millionaires who has a terminal illness and will be subjected to euthanasia. One of his wishes was to be able to meet the blue team players.

(In addition: Millonarios, with a surprise scorer, beat Alianza and is the only leader of the League).

This Wednesday, a blue fan began to move pieces so that Miguel Ángel could fulfill one of his last wishes:

This was the meeting between Miguel Ángel and the Millonarios team

Finally, Miguel Ángel was received this Wednesday by the entire Millonarios squad in the north dressing room of the El Campín stadium, before the game against Alianza Petrolera.

The young man took photos with the entire squad, who gathered around him to say a prayer, and then they gave him two Millionaires T-shirts.

“We have to win this game because of Miguel Ángel. It’s the last game he’s going to see in his life,” Mackalister Silva, the Millonarios captain, told the group of players before the game.

Paola Moyano, the ambassador fan who had started the campaign on social networks to achieve the match between Miguel Ángel and the blue squad, thanked her on her Twitter account for the help she received.

