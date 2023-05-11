The nice gesture of the Millionaires squad with a fan who will have his euthanasia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Ángel and the Millionaires squad.
Nestor Gomez. WEATHER / Social networks
Miguel Ángel and the Millionaires squad.
The blue supporter was received in the dressing room before the game against Alianza Petrolera.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Miguel Ángel is a follower of Millionaires who has a terminal illness and will be subjected to euthanasia. One of his wishes was to be able to meet the blue team players.
(In addition: Millonarios, with a surprise scorer, beat Alianza and is the only leader of the League).
This Wednesday, a blue fan began to move pieces so that Miguel Ángel could fulfill one of his last wishes:
This was the meeting between Miguel Ángel and the Millonarios team
Finally, Miguel Ángel was received this Wednesday by the entire Millonarios squad in the north dressing room of the El Campín stadium, before the game against Alianza Petrolera.
The young man took photos with the entire squad, who gathered around him to say a prayer, and then they gave him two Millionaires T-shirts.
“We have to win this game because of Miguel Ángel. It’s the last game he’s going to see in his life,” Mackalister Silva, the Millonarios captain, told the group of players before the game.
Paola Moyano, the ambassador fan who had started the campaign on social networks to achieve the match between Miguel Ángel and the blue squad, thanked her on her Twitter account for the help she received.
Millonarios, with a surprise scorer, beat Alianza and is the only leader in the League. This Wednesday he caught up with the calendar, went from less to more and beat Alianza Petrolera well, 3-1, in another inspired night for Costa Rican Juan Pablo Vargas.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#nice #gesture #Millionaires #squad #fan #euthanasia
Leave a Reply