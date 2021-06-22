The Daniel Ortega regime has cost Valeska Sandoval dearly for being involved in the protests that in 2018 demanded the end of the Sandinista’s mandate. She had barricaded herself with other students on the campus of the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAM) and was attacked by heavily armed police and vigilante groups who forcefully entered the campus to expel the rebellious students. After the brutal takeover of the university, Sandoval, a 22-year-old student, sought refuge in the United States, where he was denied asylum. Back in Nicaragua, she was forced into a police vehicle last April and transferred to the cells of El Chipote, in Managua, denounced as a torture center for the regime. “Two agents took me to a kind of warehouse and tied my hands to the ceiling with a cable, forcing me to stand with my hands on my head,” Sandoval told Human Rights Watch. An officer asked her what she had said in the United States and other riot police slapped her, punched her in the stomach and took her to a water tank. “They submerged my head in the water repeatedly for 20 minutes.” When she was released, the officers warned her: “The next time we see you, we are going to kill you.”

Political crisis in Nicaragua

Human Rights Watch has documented in a report released Tuesday arbitrary detentions, sexual assaults, torture and other human rights violations in Nicaragua between April and June, coinciding with a new repressive offensive unleashed by the Daniel Ortega regime. The organization interviewed more than 50 people who have denounced continuous harassment, detentions, arbitrary criminal proceedings and abuses “which have sometimes amounted to torture.” In its report, HRW denounces the arrest of five candidates for the presidency, including the opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro, who set the preferences of Nicaraguans for the elections scheduled for November 7. In addition, businessmen, activists, journalists have been arrested – among them Miguel Mora, who had already been arrested in 2018 and in recent months had made public his interest in running for the presidency – and three former guerrillas considered heroes of the Sandinista revolution. The body picks up a similar pattern of harassment: those who are considered critical of the government are constantly watched and harassed by police and civilians loyal to the regime. They are not allowed to leave their homes and when they manage to do so they are persecuted. They are accused of being “coup plotters” or of being under orders from “the United States”. They also receive constant threats and people who have been detained are warned that they could be killed after the next arrest.

Journalist Verónica Chávez tries to obtain information on her husband, Miguel Mora, a journalist and candidate for the presidency, detained by the Nicaraguan police. INTI OCON / AFP

The organization has also denounced the use of a series of laws approved by the National Assembly – controlled by Ortega – as tools of repression: they are regulations used to investigate, arrest and convict dissidents for cases of alleged cybercrimes or for inciting foreign interference or finance terrorist actions against the Government.

“The arrests of prominent political leaders and critics along with other serious human rights violations appear to be part of a broader government strategy to suppress dissent, instill fear and limit political participation,” warns HRW. Under current conditions, Nicaraguans face enormous —and probably insurmountable— obstacles to the exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association, as well as their rights to vote and to run for public office in free and fair elections, “adds the organism.

The organization demands that the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, bring the situation in Nicaragua before the Security Council so that it may be treated “as a crisis of increasing proportions that involves serious human rights violations and could generate instability in the region. ”, Because more than 100,000 Nicaraguans have had to leave the country, generating migratory pressure mainly in neighboring Costa Rica. “Given the severity and intensification of the brutal repression against critics and members of the opposition by the Ortega government in recent weeks, international pressure needs to be redoubled,” said José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas of HRW. “Based on the measures previously adopted by the UN, it is essential that the Secretary General strengthen the actions of the UN and present this situation to the Security Council,” he reiterated.

“There is practically no possibility that Nicaraguans can exercise their fundamental rights to freedom of expression, assembly and association, nor that they can vote or run for public office, if the government perceives them as critical,” Vivanco explained. “Senior UN officials and member countries interested in promoting human rights could prevent a regional crisis by increasing pressure on Ortega to end the repression now. They must do it now before it is too late ”.

Sandoval students published images on social networks after being released from “El Chipote.” He is seen with bruises on his face, blows on his lips and arms. In an interview with the magazine Confidential —One of the media most harassed by Ortega—, said last april: “Of course, I am at risk. I am sure that the next time they manage to capture me, I will no longer be able to tell the story ”.

