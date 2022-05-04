The Sandinista majority in the National Assembly (Parliament) of Nicaragua canceled this Wednesday the legal personalities of another 50 Nicaraguan NGOsbringing the total to 187 non-profit civil organizations that have been banned since December 2018, at the request of the Government of President Daniel Ortega.

(Read: In Nicaragua, justice is a farce at the service of the dictatorship)

The 50 NGOs they were outlawed with the vote in favor of 75 Sandinista deputies, zero against and 16 abstentions, of the 91 legislators that make up Parliament.

(You are interested in: Nine years in prison for the manager of a newspaper critical of Ortega in Nicaragua)

“We are canceling legal entities on a special date (National Dignity Day). There are 50 associations that do not want to comply with the law, they want to violate the law.

The Sandinista legislators made the decision based on two lists of 25 NGOs each, issued by the Ministry of the Interior in the last 24 hours.

The first list included a human rights organization, another for women, a political movement linked to former “contras” who fought the first Sandinista regime (1979-1990) with arms, and the Central American Historical Institute (IHCA). ) of the Jesuit Central American University (UCA).

Eight NGOs dedicated to socioeconomic development issues appeared on the second list.four feminists, three youth, three environmentalists, two peasant women and others dedicated to the promotion of human rights, science, medicine, democracy and the arts.

One of those affected was Fundación 10, of Channel 10 of local television, an independent media outlet that has had to close programs critical of the Government and has seen some of its journalists go into exile, alleging security reasons. .

The NGOs that work on gender issues were also cancelled: La Corriente National Feminist Program Association, Bocana de Paiwas Women’s House Association, Waslala Association for the Promotion of Women and the Central American Women’s Fund Foundation, as well as the Academy of Sciences. from Nicaragua.

Crisis in Ortega’s criticism

According to the Ministry of the Interior, NGOs failed to comply with their obligations, including not reporting their financial statements according to the fiscal periods with their detailed breakdowns of income, expenses, trial balance and details of donations (origin, provenance and final beneficiary), nor their boards of directors.

Representatives of some of the NGOs canceled in previous months, including the Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), have denounced that the Nicaraguan authorities refuse to receive documents from the organizations and then accuse them of non-compliance.



In Nicaraguawith the vote of the Sandinista deputies and their allies, At least 187 Nicaraguan NGOs have been outlawed since December 2018 —mostly critical—, eight months after a popular revolt broke out over controversial social security reforms described as an attempted coup by Ortega.

In the image, from July 2019, President Ortega celebrates 40 years of the Sandinista revolution, in which he participated and with which the dictator Anastasio Somoza was overthrown.

Among them is the Luisa Mercado Foundation, directed by the Nicaraguan writer exiled in Spain Sergio Ramírez Mercado, and the Solentiname Development Association, founded in 1982 by the late Trappist poet Ernesto Cardenal (1925-2020), which were annulled on April 20 last.

Among the organizations that have been affected are NGOs that defend human rights, medical, feminist, educational, universities, environmentalists, indigenous, journalists and think tanks, among others.

The Executive has also canceled the registrations and perpetual numbers of four American and six European NGOs.

Nicaragua has been going through a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the controversial general elections on November 7, in which Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, fourth consecutive and second along with his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president, with her main contenders in prison.

EFE

More world news

– Jhonson faces his first electoral challenge after the ‘partygate’ sanctions

– Russia denies that it will declare war on Ukraine on May 9

– Lula criticizes Petro’s proposal to end oil exploration