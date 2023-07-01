A Nicaraguan opponent participates in a mass for the release of political prisoners. Jorge Torres (efe)

Exiled and exiled, the Nicaraguan opposition embarks on a new search for “unity” against the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, a goal that, after the self-convened protests of 2018, had become elusive. The main opposition leaders met this week in Houston, United States, and presented the Monteverde Group through a statement. It is not a political platform, but “a space” that “seeks a peaceful way out of the dictatorship and the construction of a democratic society”, but above all it tries to bring together the various aspects opposed to the Sandinista apparatus.

The meeting in the United States brought together the exiled opponents since 2018 and the main leaders who were released, exiled on a plane by the regime last February and later stripped of their nationality, including presidential candidates. “This unity process is an inclusive space in which people from various sectors participate, including youth, peasants, leaders of political organizations and sector leaders. The diversity of perspectives is valued and encouraged in this space, since it is believed that it is the only way to achieve collective enrichment and a plural and diverse unit that is capable of leading a democratic transition of the country,” says the statement they signed.

Despite the fact that Monteverde was presented on June 28, it was a space that was born at the end of October 2021 in a mountainous area of ​​Costa Rica (from which the group takes its name). Opponents, including those exiled since 2018 in Costa Rica and those who were not hunted down by the regime’s police in 2021, founded this group “of people” to demand the release of political prisoners. But they were also summoned by the urgency of reconciling the internal differences of the opponents, very marked by an ideological discussion between “left and right.”

After the popular uprising against Ortega and Murillo, the opposition that was articulated is very diverse: it includes sectors from students, peasants, businessmen, traditional politicians, civil society leaders, former Sandinista guerrillas, to members of headless political parties, among others. They all oppose the regime and have been hit equally by the crackdown on the presidential couple. However, they have not managed to form a single opposition bloc due to mutual mistrust. The ideological factor has permeated in such a way that it has dynamited the desire that has been nurtured since 1990, when the coalition of political parties called the National Opposition Union (UNO) brought Violeta Barrios de Chamorro to the presidency and the Sandinista revolution was defeated in the polls.

After the 2021 elections, in which Ortega and Murillo remained in power, Monteverde sent antagonistic political actors into exile: from Kitty Monterrey, president of the Citizens for Freedom Party (CxL), to members of the National Unity Blue and White (UNAB), and the Renewing Democratic Union (UNAMOS). “The first meetings in Monteverde constituted the initial approaches and the creation of a space for dialogue between people individually, but linked to different pro-democracy groups in Nicaragua. These meetings made it possible to reduce prejudices and preconceived ideas among people with different political perspectives; as well as open bridges of communication despite the differences. Everything on the basis of respect, ”explains a source linked to Monteverde to EL PAÍS, but who, for fear of retaliation against her family in Nicaragua, requests anonymity.

“Ortega is everyone’s adversary”

The main criticism that Monteverde has received comes from ultra-right sectors –most of them based in Miami–, who point out that the group is “a nest of leftists”. However, the members of Monteverde maintain that the space “has more people from the center and right than from the left.” “There is a good balance in the group. The most important thing to note is that the fundamental problem in Nicaragua is between dictatorship and democracy. Ortega is everyone’s adversary,” says a source linked to the opponents.

According to the statement issued by Monteverde this Wednesday, the participants do so individually, based on principles such as “respect for democratic foundations and human rights, commitment to dialogue among its participants and the construction of consensus, commitment to civic action and inclusion”.

“The biggest challenge has been to put aside the positions that divide and reconcile everyone’s interests,” insists one of the Monteverde members. “Based on that principle, in this process, the ideological flags stay at home. The dialogues and consensus that we seek are based on democracy, justice and freedom, regardless of political ideologies”, the group states.

There are many other Monteverde members who prefer to keep their participation anonymous for “security”, but there are others who manage their participation openly: Eliseo Núñez, Héctor Mairena, Jesús Tefel, Alexa Zamora, Daisy George, Luciano García, Juan Diego Barberena, Francisca Ramírez, Ana Quirós and María Laura Alvarado. Almost all of them stripped of their nationality by the regime. “Monteverde is defined as a process of agreement and action, of national and international incidence to contribute to the construction of democracy in Nicaragua,” they affirm.

Although criticism and suspicions about Monteverde persist, independent analysts consulted by EL PAÍS agree that the challenge for the opposition is enormous: for now they must articulate in exile, while they deal with the fact of not having a nationality that allows them to aspire to a public office in Nicaragua. To this is added that they do not have an articulated national plan to propose to the country. The new opposition attempt, which intends to add more actors, aspires to change the trend experienced up to now: All attempts to articulate a single emblem have ended in failure.

