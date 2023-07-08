The NHL said that goalkeeper Fedotov’s contract with CSKA violates his contract with Philadelphia

Deputy Commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL) Bill Daley said that the league was dissatisfied with the contract of goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who had returned from the army, with CSKA Moscow. His words lead TASS.

Daly said that the agreement with CSKA is a violation of his existing agreement with the Philadelphia Flyers club. It is noted that Fedotov’s current contract with Philadelphia connects him with the team for the 2023/2024 season.

Fedotov signed a new contract with CSKA on July 1. Later, the leadership of the Continental Hockey League confirmed this information.

In July 2022, Fedotov was detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of evading military service. He was going to fly to the United States to play for Philadelphia next season. Later, Fedotov was taken to the training unit of the Russian Navy for military service.